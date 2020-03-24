Cynthia Bailey shows a lot of skin in this photo from a recent campaign

Cynthia Bailey recently shared a photo on her social media account showing a lot of skin while advertising in a campaign three months ago. Cynthia has stayed at home these days, and has been sharing all kinds of throwback photos with her fans on social media.

Look at the photo he recently posted.

‘I love this photo although it was not really ready hahaha. That is @gailhudson (a love) who is preparing me for my last campaign @seagramsescapes #peachbellini 3 months ago. Of course, now, most of my Seagrams women's empowerment tours have been canceled and will be rescheduled when this is over. Just thinking about how many women I hugged, shook hands, laughed, and shook hands in the spirit of love, entrepreneurship, and brotherhood, "Cynthia began her post.

She went on and wrote: ‘Wow, how things have changed in just weeks! Now, I can't be in the same room with more than 10 at a time, and hugging days seem to be a thing of the past. I have to admit that I'm a hugger and I really miss hugging people. It is good for the soul. We took a lot for granted before the coronavirus outbreak and quarantine. They are the simple things in life like basic human contact and human connection that I miss the most. When this is over, God willing, I won't take anything in my life for granted, or complain about anything. It is a promise. I wasn't planning to dig deeper, but I have plenty of time to think and reflect on the good morning. I miss you. Can anyone else relate? Stay healthy, positive, productive and at home. Feeling super blessed to be with my family during this time.

I love you guys❤️ ’

One follower said, "I want to thank you for being a beautiful person, they are also my favorite Atlanta housewives when I am watching the show I am making you win every time and your biggest cheerleader."

Someone else said: rar Pray for our mental health during this crisis. I'm starting to feel overwhelmed by all of that. "

One commenter posted this: ‘This is a nightmare and to get out of it as a winner, I think one has to struggle with inner beauty. Kindness, acceptance, love, compassion, forgiveness. Such beautiful human traits that are lost in the midst of the drama of our lives. Let's get out of this. This cannot be the end. "

Aside from this, Cynthia also stays at home these days, and recently announced that she made a good gesture for Mike Hill these days.



