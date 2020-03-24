Cricket in Mumbai: Nasser Hussain goes in search of the cricket soul of India | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLf079a294b1cb8102f477b83649d1e5f711% %MINIFYHTMLf079a294b1cb8102f477b83649d1e5f712%









Nasser Hussain takes a walk through South Mumbai and visits cricket-ridden maids in the first part of our series on sport in the region

Does the true soul of cricket reside in Mumbai? Nasser Hussain set out to answer that question a few years ago.

In our three-part series, the former England captain made his way to Mumbai, visiting the Maidans and some of the city's notable cricket figures, including Ravi Shastri, who insisted that the game is in the "blood,quot; of all the people of Mumbai.

In the first part, Nasser traveled to cricket-ridden maids and even did a little fielding, but wonders why girls are missing to play.

It wasn't all easy for Nasser as he delved deep into the heart of Mumbai for his Sky Sports documentary.

We also visited Bombay Gymkhana, where the first Test in India was played in 1933 against Douglas Jardine's England to highlight the contrast between those who have and those who do not.

Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw shared their insights on the commitment and spirit of cricket players in the region, with current Indian star Shaw discussing his huge 546 score, while Nasser also went to meet the young woman. star of India Women Jemimah Rodrigues.