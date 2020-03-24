Cowboys players and former coach Jason Garrett react to Travis Frederick retirement – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas Cowboys all-professional center Travis Frederick announced his retirement with a heartfelt statement on Twitter on Monday, March 23. The decision surprised many fans and garnered the reaction of many current and former members of the Cowboys organization.

"Travis Frederick, by the nature of his center position, was the centerpiece of what I think is one of the most talented and skillful offensive lines in the NFL that has come together," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "His leadership, production and intelligence skills have placed him at the highest level of inside offensive linemen in our league for many years."

“As a collaborator of our community, a family man and a professional person, he has distinguished himself as an exemplary representative of this organization. And for the rest of his life, when his name is mentioned in the same sentence with the Dallas Cowboys, he will be raising the standards of excellence and esteem that have characterized the history of our proud franchise, ”added Jones.

Owner Jerry Jones was not the only reaction to Frederick's retirement. Several players and the Cowboys' official Twitter account sent their thanks on social media.

Former Cowboys head coach and current offensive coordinator for the New York Giant, Jason Garrett, also reacted to the news on Monday.

"He is just one of those weird guys," Garrett told USA TODAY Sports. "I don't know if I've been around a player that everyone trusted so much so quickly. You just felt like he was one of those guys that you could give the opportunity to direct the show from center position from the get-go."

And he adds: “Many people talk about what leadership is. It was as good a show of leadership as I've had. "