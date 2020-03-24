Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick retires, tweets "Soccer is Risky,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas Cowboys Center, Travis Frederick, announced his retirement with a heartfelt statement on Twitter.

Frederick said retiring was not an easy decision, acknowledging that soccer gave him "a lot of amazing things."

But his statement also pointed to the most brutal reality of playing professional soccer.

"Football is risky. Every day, players go to work knowing that this could be their last day playing. Facing the possible end of my career due to my illness forced me to imagine life after soccer. I had to prepare for my career that would potentially end. Some players fear life when it no longer revolves around soccer; the moment you stop practicing the sport to which your identity and dreams have been linked for 20 years. After months of contemplation, I not only accepted that moment, but also surprisingly welcomed the moment. I was ready for the next stage of my life; however, the competitor in me would not accept leaving without returning to the field. "

Travis Frederick, by the nature of his center position, was the centerpiece of what I believe to be one of the most talented and skilled NFL offensive lines ever assembled, "said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones." His leadership, production and intelligence skills placed him at the highest level of offensive linemen in our league for many years. "

Frederick was nominated for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the 2019 season. He was among 32 players, one from each team, for the award.

“As a collaborator of our community, a family man and a professional person, he has distinguished himself as an exemplary representative of this organization. And for the rest of his life, when his name is mentioned in the same sentence with the Dallas Cowboys, he will raise the standards of excellence and esteem that have characterized the history of our proud franchise, ”said Jones.

Frederick returned to soccer in 2019 after staying out in 2018 due to Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder that affects muscles. He returned during training camp and became the anchor of the offensive line again. In his statement, Frederick mentioned how his diagnosis "surprised him," forcing him to reevaluate his priorities.

Frederick was selected in 2013 in the first round and has played four Pro Bowls. He was named first All-Pro team in 2016.