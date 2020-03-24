COVID-19: Hong Kong cracks down as China lifts restrictions | News

%MINIFYHTMLea9c801ebeb33cb27ab1346fa0b7a17611% %MINIFYHTMLea9c801ebeb33cb27ab1346fa0b7a17612%

With local infections at zero, restrictions are being lifted at the epicenter of the outbreak, China's Hubei province. It is a similar story in the rest of mainland China.

But authorities in Hong Kong are introducing more restrictions after fears that complacency has been established.

%MINIFYHTMLea9c801ebeb33cb27ab1346fa0b7a17613% %MINIFYHTMLea9c801ebeb33cb27ab1346fa0b7a17614%

Divya Gopalan from Al Jazeera explains.