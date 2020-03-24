Could there be a Tiger King season 2?

There may be more Tiger king for all of us we wait.
Since launching over the weekend, Netflix's docuseries of the fight between various exotic cat owners have amazed people all over the place. Who knew that the world of lions and illegal tigers was so full of polygamy, missing husbands, and attempted murder for hire? And also music videos? The seven-episode series is packed with much more than we imagined, so naturally when it ended we all immediately started clamoring for more of this insanity to keep ourselves entertained inside our homes.
In a new interview with EW, directors and producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin made it look like more was coming.
"It will continue," Chaiklin told the site. "I mean, yes, we have a lot of footage and it is a story that is still unfolding. We are not sure yet, but there could be a follow up to this story because there are still many things that are unfolding, and it will be so dramatic and as colorful as what has developed in recent years. "
So not only could we get more of the actual story, we're also getting a miniseries about the battle between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, and Carole is set to be played by none other than Kate McKinnon. McKinnon is also an executive producer on the series, which comes from Universal Content Productions.
The miniseries was developed according to the second season of the podcast. Over my dead body, which has now been renamed Exotic Joe: Tiger King.
Goode and Chaiklin also defended themselves against conspiracy theories that docuseries participants were paid for exaggerating.
"That is categorically false," said Goode. "We only compensated a few people when they offered us their life rights, and this was because part of the story was after Joe was arrested, many media piled up to tell the story. So we secured life rights by a few characters, and we also compensate people for the weird location content and fee. But other than that, we don't pay people. Now there will be a lot of stories and accusations. "
"As you can see from the series, there is a lot of footage," added Chaiklin. "And unlike other documentaries, our archival materials are almost 100 percent of people's personal archives. Which was a dream as filmmakers, that our subjects were so obsessed with filming themselves. So we did it, and we pay them a lot less than we would if we did. " I had to buy something from Getty or CNN or ABC. I don't think there's anything wrong with that, and it really wouldn't be ethical not to. You don't have to overdo it in this world, it was so colorful. I couldn't have made this up. No exaggeration is needed. It is categorically false. "
If you haven't watched the series yet or want more context for the real story, we've got you covered.
Tiger king is now streaming on Netflix.
