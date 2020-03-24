Could there be a Tiger King season 2?

There may be more Tiger king for all of us we wait.

Since launching over the weekend, Netflix's docuseries of the fight between various exotic cat owners have amazed people all over the place. Who knew that the world of lions and illegal tigers was so full of polygamy, missing husbands, and attempted murder for hire? And also music videos? The seven-episode series is packed with much more than we imagined, so naturally when it ended we all immediately started clamoring for more of this insanity to keep ourselves entertained inside our homes.

%MINIFYHTMLd87bda924900f93d28ed8f6889c079c213% %MINIFYHTMLd87bda924900f93d28ed8f6889c079c214%

In a new interview with EW, directors and producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin made it look like more was coming.

%MINIFYHTMLd87bda924900f93d28ed8f6889c079c215% %MINIFYHTMLd87bda924900f93d28ed8f6889c079c216%

"It will continue," Chaiklin told the site. "I mean, yes, we have a lot of footage and it is a story that is still unfolding. We are not sure yet, but there could be a follow up to this story because there are still many things that are unfolding, and it will be so dramatic and as colorful as what has developed in recent years. "