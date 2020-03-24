Could NHL implement compliance purchases after the closure of COVID-19?

The ongoing hiatus from the 2019-20 NHL calendar has raised questions about its effect on league earnings and the salary cap.

On March 20, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported that the league informed the NHL Players Association that revenue losses for this season could reach up to $ 1 billion. That would significantly affect the salary cap for 2020-21.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly earlier this month projected that the limit could reach between $ 84 million and $ 88.2 million. Assuming the league returned to action and completed the regular season and playoffs, it is unlikely that he will recover sufficiently to reach the levels predicted by Daly.

After the break in the schedule, some observers expressed concern that the limit could fall below this season's $ 81.5 million high. However, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic last week quoted sources claiming that the league and the NHL Players Association would not allow that to happen. He believes they could reach an agreement on an artificial cap to satisfy both parties.

They could agree to keep the limit at this season's level. Brooks, however, believes it could wreak havoc in a league in which half of its 31 clubs used long-term injury exemptions to stay below the current ceiling. He suggested that the two sides could adopt an amnesty or compliance purchase policy to help clubs lose their wages without penalty.

He is not the only one making that proposal. During an appearance last Thursday on the radio show "Oilers Now,quot; with Bob Stauffer, Sportsnet analyst Brian Burke claimed he had heard some discussion about using compliance purchases to help clubs negatively affected by a lower limit than projected.

The league used that system after the 2012-13 lockout. Unlike current purchases, which count as two-thirds of the remaining value more than double the remaining duration of the contract, compliance purchases did not count toward a club's capitalization payroll. The player was prohibited from rejoining the team through exchange, exemptions, or free agency for one year from the date of purchase of his original contract. Each club was allowed two of those purchases spread over two seasons.

In 2013 and 2014, 18 teams used fulfillment purchases for 28 players. Among the notables were Brad Richards, Vincent Lecavalier, Scott Gomez, Ed Jovanovski, Wade Redden, Martin Havlat, and Ilya Bryzgalov.

Compliance purchases would be a boon for cap clubs. For example, defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues has invested more than $ 73.7 million in 17 players, with defender Alex Pietrangelo eligible for unrestricted free agent status. Re-signing could cost more than $ 9 million annually, leaving no room to fill out the rest of the list. If compliance purchases are rolled out for next season, perhaps they could get rid of forward Alexander Steen's $ 5.75 million cap.

Another club that could benefit is the Vancouver Canucks. Last summer they reportedly tried to move winger Loui Eriksson, who signed until the end of 2021-22 with an annual average value of $ 6 million. His cap hit could cuff management efforts this summer to re-sign goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom, defender Troy Stecher and forwards Jake Virtanen and Adam Gaudette. They also face paying a big raise next summer to rising superstar Elias Pettersson. Getting all of Eriksson's beanie out of his books would provide much-needed relief.

The Nashville Predators attempted to swap distressed center Kyle Turris last summer, but could not find anyone to accept their strong contract by paying $ 6 million annually until the end of 2023-24. A purchase without penalty for a club that has more than $ 72 million in capitalization payroll would give them a welcome respite.

Other candidates for the compliance purchase could include Buffalo Sabers winger Jeff Skinner ($ 9 million AAV), New Jersey Devils defender P.K. Subban ($ 9 million AAV), Ottawa Senators winger Bobby Ryan ($ 7.25 million) and Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky ($ 10 million).

It is still too early to know whether the league and the AP will agree on a compliance purchase plan after this season, let alone whether it will follow the same rules as those that followed the last blocking season. However, it could be an option worth exploring to help clubs pressured by a flat cap.