Coronavirus: What is Scottish Football doing now? The | Football news





What should happen with the 2019/20 SPFL season?

As the world struggles to deal with a pandemic unseen in living memory, Scottish football is, like almost every other sport and business in the UK, frantically trying to create a contingency plan to stay afloat.

Sky Sports News has spoken to four clubs, one from each division of the SPFL, to assess their thoughts on what will happen next. Several different views have been cast on the current crisis, and considering what is at stake for so many, we have kept these clubs' identities anonymous, but they were all honest in answering key questions about the future in Scotland …

%MINIFYHTML15b638d98c67a9ab22bd6dc0164130b011% %MINIFYHTML15b638d98c67a9ab22bd6dc0164130b012%

How concerned are you with the current situation?

PREMIERSHIP – Because UEFA is unsure where football is and what its financial consequences are, it is currently somewhat stagnant. People know that there will be no soccer soon, but nobody is ready to say it.

CHAMPIONSHIP We will come out of this as a stronger club: it is about restructuring sensibly as a company. Fans are sometimes ignored by their clubs, but now there are many clubs saying to their followers, can you help us? That cannot be in the short term: Clubs must realize that their fans cannot be taken for granted.

LEAGUE 1 – No one likes uncertainty; There is great concern. Ultimately, there is the short-term management of cash flow and the medium term: what will be the effect on club sponsors and hospitality packages? Will people have disposable income to spend money on your club? There is a fear of the unknown that everyone shares at this time.

LEAGUE 2 – There is a lot of pressure on us right now. We have managed to pay the player salaries for the month of March, but it is difficult. We are probably at the lower end of the scale, and it is very difficult for us: I can only imagine what it is like for the teams above us paying higher wages. It is just a nightmare unfolding in front of us.

We are trying to establish whether we are eligible for the 80 percent salary payment that the government is introducing, and we should receive comments on that this week. We are trying everything in our power to pay for the contracts, but if we don't get that support, we may be forced to decide where we are going with player salaries.

I would be surprised if any of the clubs went to the wall; I sincerely hope not.

The sport has been closed worldwide due to the spread of COVID-19

In case the 2019-2020 SPFL season:

A. End immediately, with current league positions being declared final?

B. Will it be completed at any time, whenever possible?

C. Declared null and void?

PREMIERSHIP – There is no way we are going to play soccer this season: by the time we close for six weeks, it becomes a preseason, so we would take four weeks of training and two weeks of conditioning, making it a minimum of six weeks of Return.

Each club has its own interest and will have a different opinion about it. The season is over; We can't say whether it should be null or void, but it really should be over, and we should also try to say that we will start on August 1, perhaps before anyone else. There may be a window for Scottish football to have more exposure than other leagues that will start later.

CHAMPIONSHIP If the decision is made to call up the league at this stage, and the clubs are trying to legally challenge it, then all they are doing is lobbying the rest of the clubs, because the prize money is likely to freeze up to any legal challenge. is settled Self-interest cannot dictate what happens in Scottish football; If it is decided that the leagues are finished, this is how it splits.

If the league is over, the prize money must be paid; If the clubs complain about the decision, all they are doing is putting the rest in jeopardy by blocking money. Common sense must prevail.

LEAGUE 1 – We would like the season to be resumed and a conclusion to be played, rather than null and void. That is the fairest way; if it means coming back together for a period of "preseason training,quot; and then a final short for the last quarter or so, and then starting again at a later date for the new season, which could be truncated, we think it would be best. sure way. It is important that we do not rush decisions; there are technicalities regarding player contracts … it's too early to really discuss a lot of things. Things are changing day by day with the guidance of the government, so we must see how it will work in the next three weeks if we progress as a nation.

LEAGUE 2 – We do not believe that anyone seriously believes that this season will end. The problem at our level is that the existing contracts are only until June 9 or 10; Will the season be over by then? We highly doubt it. The pressure on the clubs is enormous: we are locked up and the coach has told the players to be careful, but will they be in shape? We believe leagues should probably be declared null and void.

What happens to teams in the bottom of the league, what happens to playoff games? We don't think anyone has an answer for that right now. In our opinion, we should make the league null and void: if the best teams are promoted, we do not believe that the lower teams should be relegated, as that would not be fair.

The clubs we asked were happy to comply with the decisions transmitted by UEFA and the government.

Who shouI would make the final decision: the SPFL board or the 42 clubs?

PREMIERSHIP – We believe that the board can make that decision. Whether they are strong enough to survive without the clubs is another matter.

CHAMPIONSHIP Ultimately, the decision about what happens this season will be made by UEFA and / or the government with the technical document they are approving. Until then, it's a fashion fight with self-interest. We can understand the clubs in relegation positions fighting in their corner, but ultimately, it is not about individual clubs, but about the collective game in this country.

We have been impressed by the SPFL board; They are committed to the members. If a decision is made about the league, once it has come through the government or UEFA, we believe the council will give its recommendations, but ultimately they will want the clubs to decide. Any club that makes a bit of sense about them would vote for the big picture rather than the individuals. There will be people unhappy with some things, but that is the nature of the beast.

LEAGUE 1 – You cannot rush to change everything; the system is in place and the current voting rules apply independently, with percentages for different leagues and different clubs. All the halftime teams would like it to be a member, a vote, but that would be changing the league's constitution. In times of crisis, these are the rules for which we must abide, and we must abide by, rather than create more uncertainty; but we think there should be consultations.

LEAGUE 2 – We believe that every club should be able to comment on what is going to happen. I think most, if not all, have realized that this will not only be a short-term thing, but will last a while. Those on the board have some tough decisions to make, and they won't keep all the clubs happy, that's for sure.

Is this an opportunity for rebuilding the SPFL league?

PREMIERSHIP – No comment.

CHAMPIONSHIP If there is a desire to do something, it can be done. The English leagues will play their normal season, but the Scottish and Irish leagues could play from March to October; think of all the games that could be played during the summer. It would give Scottish football a great platform.

We do not know why there is a reluctance to do so; it makes sense. If Scotland's best teams were blocking it, they could go from October to March playing in European tournaments or on lucrative tours, they could make a fortune. Who wants to play in horrible weather?

LEAGUE 1 – It would be a danger to make quick decisions about things like rebuilding behind this. Each club has its own perspective on this, but any decisions made must be considered and considered not only in the short term, but also in the medium term. A decision about rebuilding is usually something that is made for months, not weeks.

LEAGUE 2 – We believe there is now an opportunity for league rebuilding. Previously there were suggestions that the Celtic Rangers and "colt,quot; teams entered the bottom of the leagues, and there was a lot of resistance to that, would that be part of that? It is an opportunity worth exploring.

The idea of ​​playing behind closed doors was not popular with the executives we spoke with

Should games be played behind closed doors? PFA Scotland is against …

PREMIERSHIP – We think mentally, the players have gone offline this season. A transfer window is approaching; Players are unsure whether they will have a job for next year in late May. It will be almost impossible to motivate players to go play soccer again. It is a mentality thing. In theory, finishing leagues is the right thing to do, but players' mentality will be difficult to regain without proper emotional conditioning.

We will get players back in shape, but the mental challenge is greater, especially when some players don't know where they are, and they could be left in the lurch without a contract. We haven't really looked at the contracts; It depends on how the governing bodies see the leagues and when / if they end.

CHAMPIONSHIP We don't think he is an assistant. We understand the reason behind this, but how many teams are going to have a full team of players to choose from? How many players could catch this virus?

LEAGUE 1 – Soccer is a sport for spectators; There may be compromises along the way and it's certainly not the preferred option, but if that's one way to end the season, it may be something we have to consider. We can't rule anything out – it wouldn't be the first option, but even with that, there would still be a loss of revenue, so it's not ideal.

LEAGUE 2 – We do not believe that this is the way to go. Soccer is about fans and all their experience; We don't think we should force ourselves to do that at all. UEFA has chosen this; His main problem is getting the European trophies to play, but he never gave the national leagues enough guidance on how to make their own decisions.