Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 24, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Monday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered residents to shelter-in-place and suspended all non-essential activities. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz is in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19). He has yet to issue an order to stay home, but has said it is an option as Minnesota faces the epidemic.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 6 am .: Most Americans (57%) say the nation's efforts to fight the coronavirus are going wrong right now, with most calling it a crisis and seeing a process months before it is contained.
- 5:38 a.m.: An Arizona man died and his wife was in critical condition after the couple took chloroquine phosphate. The additive is found in a malaria medicine promoted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19.
6:15 a.m.: Tuesday is the great American day to go. Restaurants across the country are partnering and asking for support amid the epidemic. Find restaurants in the Twin Cities that offer takeaways with this interactive map.