Peter Rostas hoped he would never have a reason to use the weapon he was buying, but one's young Hungarian father did not risk it during a coronavirus pandemic that he fears may bring out the worst in some people.

"It is a precautionary measure," Rostas, 33, said as he queued in front of a small store in Budapest that sells non-military grade weapons that do not require a license. "I'd rather laugh later than find myself in conflict with nothing but a broom."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML49fa4e97c84a516b5db53b3b0d2981ec11% %MINIFYHTML49fa4e97c84a516b5db53b3b0d2981ec12%

Hungarians have tried, in increasing numbers, to arm themselves to protect themselves in recent weeks, fearing a possible collapse of law and order if a severe shortage occurs as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

Gun controls are tight in Eastern Europe, as they are in the rest of the continent, but demand for small arms amid growing anxiety about the coronavirus has increased in the region. The Czech arms manufacturers association said store owners had reported growing demand and a double-digit increase in sales.

How does the coronavirus behave? (1:39)

Around 300,000 people have gun licenses in each of the Czech Republic and Hungary, both countries with approximately 10 million inhabitants. Licenses are not mandatory for some light weapons.

"We are selling five times more than in a normal march," said Gabor Vass, who runs three gun stores in the Hungarian capital, including the one Rostas bought his gas pistol.

"We could sell 15 times more if we had more rubber bullet weapons, but we ran out."

The store, slightly larger than a phone booth and tucked away inside a suburban shopping center on the outskirts of Budapest, was barely designed for an avalanche of customers. But last week brought a heavy current, people from all walks of life.

Hungary has recorded 167 cases of coronavirus, with seven deaths, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday that the actual number was likely much higher.

"Soothing,quot;

Rostas fears that violence may arise due to a shortage of essential goods, something the Hungarian government has insisted will not happen. But the robust auto dealer is skeptical.

"If people fight over toilet paper now, what will they do later? Once the stores run out, people will take what they need. The police can barely deal with every little theft," he said.

"I don't plan to kill anyone, but it's reassuring to have a gun at home."

I don't plan to kill anyone, but it's reassuring to have a gun at home Peter Rostas, customer of the gun shop

However, even small arms that do not require a license can be very dangerous in the wrong hands, as even non-combat gas pistols can be deadly at close range. And Vass, the owner of the gun shop, said interest does not stop there.

"People have gone crazy," he said. "They swallow anything they don't need a license for. Gas pistols, rubber pistols and even things like crossbows, which can seriously damage it."

Hungarian police and the government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Arms and ammunition sales have also increased in the United States amid fears of a social collapse as the pandemic worsens.