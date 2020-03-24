Coronavirus tracking app created in Houston

%MINIFYHTML65c4f5062490b6d0f130bdf0bec0a17b11% %MINIFYHTML65c4f5062490b6d0f130bdf0bec0a17b12%

HOUSTON – Predictive Solutions, a Houston-based tech startup, has invented an online tracking tool that Harris County residents can use to stay up-to-date with local information about COVID-19.

According to Innovation Map, the web application uses a map tool to inform users of nearby test locations and of cases where cases have been reported in the area.

While not trying to be comprehensive, the website is trying to track trends with the disease, reports Innovation Map.

"We developed the app to help streamline communication between the City of Houston, the healthcare community, relief organizations and Harris County residents," said Predictive Solutions co-founder and CEO Stewart Severino. "While mitigating the logistical nightmare of making sure cases are presumed to be proven."

According to Innovation Map, the app can be used by federal, state, and local officials as a data solution tool and to predict new coronavirus trends.

The online web application can be accessed through a desktop or mobile computer.

"By providing a mechanism for the city to monitor test sites and allow users to self-report symptoms, Predictive hopes to offer a platform that can help officials firmly manage the trending virus, enabling decision-making directly informed by the data, "said Predictive Solutions co-founder and chief technology officer Theo Patestos.