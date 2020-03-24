Coronavirus: Premier League dart nights are postponed in Manchester, Berlin and Birmingham | Darts News

%MINIFYHTMLb27c60260d93f1331707f5578aa4566511% %MINIFYHTMLb27c60260d93f1331707f5578aa4566512%

Three more PL dart rounds scheduled for April have now been reorganized in late 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic





The PDC has announced that the Premier League nights planned for Manchester, Berlin and Birmingham have been postponed, meaning the tournament is on hold until at least May.

This follows Monday's announcement that the next few nights in Sheffield and Belfast have also been delayed, meaning that the planned five rounds of the Premier League in April are now being reorganized.

Visits to Manchester and Berlin were moved to September, while the visit to the Utilita Arena Birmingham will now be in July.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

Thursday April 16 – Manchester Arena – NOW Thursday September 24

Thursday, April 23 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin – NOW Thursday, September 3

Thursday, April 30 – Birmingham Arena – NOW Thursday, July 30

Three nights remain pending the first phase of the competition, with the original host of Rotterdam's Judgment Night (March 25) one of eight nights now postponed (seven have been rescheduled)

The Premier League table, as is …

The changes mean that at least eight nights of the Unibet Premier League will now be rescheduled, with the five dates in April following the postponements of the visit to Newcastle and the double header of Rotterdam in March.

Currently, the Unibet Premier League is scheduled to conclude in Newcastle on Thursday October 1.

Tickets purchased for the original league nights will continue to be valid for the new dates. In the event that fans with tickets cannot attend the new date, they will be entitled to a refund from their point of purchase.

