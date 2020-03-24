Coronavirus: Philadelphia 76ers cutting full-time employee wages by up to 20 percent – reports | NBA News

Employees working for sports teams for billionaire Josh Harris, the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils have been notified that they will receive temporary pay cuts beginning April 15, according to multiple reports.

Cuts of up to 20 percent, intended for at-will employees earning more than $ 50,000, will run until June 30 in an effort to recoup lost earnings from the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the pause of all the major sports leagues. in the U.S.

Harris' company, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, will not be involved in layoffs or benefit changes, according to reports.

the New York Times They reported that hired employees, such as training staff and main office staff, have been asked to participate in the cuts, but cannot be forced to do so.

The Sixers and Devils, through Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O & # 39; Neil, have confirmed @NYTSports¨ Report earlier tonight on salary reductions for full-time employees at both organizations with the following statement: pic.twitter.com/N7LMgvACAV – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 24, 2020

The NBA will reportedly pay all players until April 1, but the fate of paychecks due April 15, which would have been the last day of the regular season, is uncertain.

The league is on hiatus until at least mid-April, but is unlikely to restart as soon.

NHL players will be paid until the scheduled end of the regular season on April 4. It is unclear when or if the hockey season will restart.

