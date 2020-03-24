Coronavirus pandemic forces SpaceX launch delay – BGR

SpaceX, which has been shown to be resistant to the coronavirus pandemic, finally felt the impact after the planned launch of a SAOCOM satellite was delayed.

The delay occurs when Vandenberg Air Force Base is blocking and limiting operations, including rocket launches.

The launch would have sent a Falcon 9 skyward to deliver a satellite into orbit, but will now be rescheduled for a later date.

NASA has already had to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in several ways. SpaceX, on the other hand, had not been greatly affected by the outbreak, but you knew it couldn't stay that way forever. It was not TechCrunch The company is reportedly facing its first coronavirus-related delay, with the planned launch of an indefinitely delayed SAOCOM satellite.

The delay occurs when the California Air Force Vandenberg Base, where the launch was supposed to take place, issues a block to prevent the virus from spreading. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections at the base at the moment, but the Air Force is taking a proactive approach here and hopes to keep it that way.

The launch was originally scheduled for March 30. SpaceX's Falcon 9 was tasked with moving the satellite, which is part of a program for the Argentine space agency CONAE, to orbit around Earth. Now it appears that the launch will not take place and it is unclear exactly when the launch can be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, Vandenberg Air Force Base will operate with a small staff, only allowing critical employees on site while demanding a home stay plan for everyone else. The launch of the satellite is not a priority enough to be considered an essential mission and you will have to wait for an unspecified future launch date.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives, and it's not surprising to see that it finally caught up with SpaceX. In fact, it's remarkable that this is the first time that SpaceX's plans have been sidelined by the outbreak, and it's admirable that the company was still able to launch its Starlink mission as recently as last week.

NASA, on the other hand, has been forced to place all of its centers in the United States on closure, with only access allowed to essential mission employees. Everyone else is told to work from home to the best of their ability as the agency tries to maintain as many of its missions as possible.

The Mars 2020 mission, at the moment, is still expected to launch in July, though it's certainly possible that it could be delayed before that. The James Webb Space Telescope, on the other hand, is likely to face significant delays as work on the project halts. That project, which has already been delayed many times, will have to wait.

Image Source: Terry Renna / AP / REX / Shutterstock