Coronavirus outbreak in apartheid times | Palestine

As the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths multiplies each day, there has been an increase in calls worldwide for people to show solidarity and care for each other. However, for the Israeli government, there is no solidarity.

As soon as the first coronavirus When infections were detected, the Israeli authorities demonstrated that they have no intention of alleviating apartheid to ensure that Palestinians can cope with the epidemic in more humane conditions.

The crackdown has continued, with the Israeli occupation forces using the excuse of a greater police presence to continue raids in some communities, such as the Issawiya neighborhood in East Jerusalem, the demolition of homes in places like the Kafr Qasim village and the destruction of crops in Bedouin communities in the Naqab Desert.

Despite the fact that four Palestinian prisoners tested positive for COVID-19, the Israeli government has so far refused to listen to calls to free the 5,000 Palestinians (including 180 children) it currently has in its jails. And there have been no signs that the debilitating siege in the Gaza Strip, which has decimated its public services, will be lifted soon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also trying to exclude the mostly Palestinian Joint List from forming an emergency unit government to deal with the outbreak, calling on its members "supporters of terror"

At the same time, Israeli authorities have been quick to portray Palestinians as carriers of the virus and a threat to public health.

In early March, when the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that it had confirmed the first seven cases of the coronavirus (which causes the COVID-19 disease) in the occupied Palestinian territory, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett quickly closed the city of Belen. where all the cases were located.

Of course, the concern there was not the health and safety of Palestinians in the city, but the threat that they would infect the Israelis. The nearby Efrat settlement, which also had confirmed infections, of course, was not closed at the time.

Soon afterward, the health ministry released a statement advising Israelis not to enter the occupied Palestinian territories.

Netanyahu Arabic-speaking public rejected

writings

In addition to decades-old repression and discrimination, during the COVID-19 epidemic, Palestinians will face another consequence of the occupation and apartheid: a broken health system.

The roots of its dysfunction go back to the era of the mandate, when the British discouraged the formation of a Palestinian-led health sector. The Palestinian population (mainly the urban parts of it) was cared for by a series of hospitals established by the British colonialists, as well as by health facilities established by various Western missionaries. Meanwhile, Jewish settlers were allowed to establish their own healthcare system, generously financed from abroad and administered independently of mandate.

During World War II, some missionaries left and closed their clinics, and after 1948, the British withdrew, leaving behind a poorly performing health infrastructure. In 1949, Egypt annexed Gaza. The following year, Jordan did the same with the West Bank. For the next 17 years, Cairo and Amman provided the Palestinian population living under their rule, but did not actually establish a well-functioning health system.

UNRWA: the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East – had to intensify its services, providing primary medical care, while the Palestinians began to build a network of charitable health centers.

After the 1967 war and the Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Israel as the occupying power was legally responsible for the health care of the Palestinians, but, unsurprisingly, did nothing to encourage the development of a sector robust health. To illustrate the point: In 1975, the budget allocated for medical care in the West Bank was less than that of an Israeli hospital throughout the year.

In 1994, the Palestinian Authority was created and took over the provision of the service. Needless to say, the continued occupation and the fact that the Authority's budget depended on foreign donors and the whims of the Israeli government, as well as the corruption of Palestinian Authority officials, did not allow the Palestinian health sector to improve.

As a result, if you were to enter a Palestinian hospital in the West Bank today, you would be affected by overcrowding of patients, shortages of supplies, inadequate equipment and poor infrastructure and sanitation. Medical professionals have repeatedly protested the poor working conditions in their hospitals, most recently in February this year, but to no avail.

With just 1.23 beds per 1,000 people, 2,550 working doctors, less than 20 intensive care specialists and less than 120 ventilators in all public hospitals, the occupied West Bank faces a public health disaster if authorities do not contain the spread of COVID- 19.

The situation in the West Bank may seem bleak, but the situation in the Gaza Strip is simply catastrophic. The United Nations announced that the strip will not be habitable by 2020. It is now 2020 and residents of the Gaza Strip, in addition to inhumane living conditions, are now also facing an outbreak of COVID-19, as the first cases they were confirmed on March 21. .

The blockade of Gaza imposed by Israel, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority has brought their health system to the brink of collapse. This has been compounded by cycles of destruction of health facilities and slow reconstruction efforts after repeated large-scale military offensives by the Israeli army.

The people of Gaza already face dire conditions: unemployment is 44 percent (61 percent for youth); 80 percent of the population depends on some form of foreign assistance; 97 percent of the water cannot be drunk; and 10 percent of children are stunted due to malnutrition.

The provision of health services is in constant decline. According to the NGO Medical Aid for Palestinians, since 2000 "the number of hospital beds (1.8 to 1.58), doctors (1.68 to 1.42) and nurses (2.09 to 1.98) per 1,000 people has decreased, leading to overcrowding and reduced quality of services ". Israel's ban on importing technology with possible "dual use,quot; has restricted the purchase of equipment, such as X-ray scanners and medical radioscopes.

Regular power outages threaten the lives of thousands of patients who depend on medical devices, including babies in incubators. Hospitals lack about 40 percent of essential drugs, and there are inadequate amounts of basic medical supplies, such as syringes and gauze. The 2018 Trump administration's decision to halt U.S. funding USA UNRWA also affected the agency's ability to provide medical care and lead doctors to perform complex surgeries in Gaza.

The limits of Gaza's health system were tested in 2018 during the Great Return March, when Israeli soldiers opened massive fire on unarmed Palestinians protesting near the fence separating the strip from Israeli territory. In those days, hospitals were overwhelmed with wounded and dead, and for months they struggled to provide adequate care to the thousands of wounded with live ammunition, many of whom were permanently disabled.

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, which also experiences serious problems with the water and sanitation infrastructure. It is clear that preventing COVID-19 from spreading will be almost impossible. It is also clear that the population, already worn out by malnutrition, a higher rate of disability (due to all Israeli attacks), and psychological distress due to war and hardship will be much more vulnerable to the virus. Many will die and the health system will likely collapse.

So as the West Bank and Gaza face potential health catastrophes in the midst of a COVID-19 epidemic, the question is, what will Israel do? Will it give Palestinians access to its health system? Will you at least stop blocking foreign medical aid?

A recent video that went viral on Palestinian social media may give us the answer. In it, a Palestinian worker is seen struggling to breathe by the side of a road at an Israeli checkpoint near the village of Beit Sira. His Israeli employer had called the Israeli police after seeing him seriously ill and suspecting that he had the virus. They had picked it up and dumped it at the checkpoint.

Decades of colonial settler rule, military occupation and repeated deadly attacks have taught Palestinians not to expect any "solidarity,quot; from the Israeli apartheid government. In this, as in previous crises, they will get ahead with their proverbial sumud (perseverance).

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial position.