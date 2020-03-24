Coronavirus: Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac vows to help feed students | NBA News

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac announced that he is partnering with a church to provide hot breakfasts and lunches to children 18 and under on weekdays during the coronavirus pandemic.

Isaac says he is partnering with JUMP Ministries Global Church for that initiative. Isaac also announced that he will help families obtain boxes of non-perishable food once a week, such as oatmeal, cereal, and instant rice.

Head over to my Instagram to see a full video with details on how you can get involved! S / o to an amazing church @jumpministries, Commissioner District 5 @ReginaHillFL, and everyone who works to fight the Corona virus! We are doing it our way! "Covid-19 ready, ready, feed! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6H2GQM4qWs – Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) March 22, 2020

"There is great concern for those hungry children right now. We don't want that to happen," said Isaac.

The breakfasts and lunches will be on the go style, in line with the mandates of social distancing. Isaac says there will also be a nurse on site for pickups

Isaac also says there is a similar plan to help those who live in long-stay hotels.

"We cannot just sit on our hands while this is happening," said Isaac.

Isaac was honored by the Magic last year for his commitment to community involvement.

The Magic has pledged $ 2 million to help arena workers displaced by the shutdown of sports and entertainment, and Magic players Mo Bamba and Nikola Vucevic are among those who have also offered financial aid for that cause.

