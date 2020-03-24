Coronavirus: Liverpool offers social service to vulnerable locals | Football news





The & # 39; LFC Connect & # 39; initiative Liverpool aims to reduce social isolation among older people during the coronavirus pandemic

Liverpool has launched a new initiative in an attempt to reduce social isolation among older and vulnerable community members during the coronavirus pandemic.

New government measures announced Monday that guide people to leave the home only for specific and limited purposes could see limited social interactions for those who live alone.

The & # 39; LFC Connect & # 39; initiative of the Premier League leaders will see the club's rednecks, the LFC Foundation and the Fan Experience contact people from the North Liverpool and Kirkby communities to chat and "virtual cuppa,quot;.

"On weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekly calls offer friendly chatting to help reduce feelings of isolation among the most vulnerable within the community, who currently have to remain at home," the club said.

"The club will also send postcards as an additional way to communicate with the local community and let fans know that the Reds are committed to providing support during this difficult time."

"The postcards will include a friendly message to promote positive wellness and will include details on how fans can register for the LFC Connect service."

The initiative is open to anyone in the local North Liverpool and Kirkby community who would like to receive the regular call. Supporters interested in registering can do so by contacting Christine Mounsey of the Red Neighbors team at 07701 320 455 or [email protected]