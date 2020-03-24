Coronavirus: Kyrie Irving donates $ 323K to help provide meals | NBA News

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is doing what she can to help families struggling to put food on the table amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thank you all for the love of birthday, I am extremely grateful for the support. Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reaching our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me. I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help underserved communities obtain the food resources they need during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my needy neighbors. through the New York area. On top of that, I am donating $ 323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $ 200k of what we collect together. I ask my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating on my bio link. Thank you to everyone on the front line who works to keep us all safe, healthy and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.
In an Instagram post released Monday, Irving wrote that he is partnering with Feeding America and other organizations "to help underserved communities get the food resources they need during this time," including donating $ 323,000 to Feeding America.
Lineage Logistics will also match up to $ 200,000 in donations.
Irving is partnering with City Harvest and donating 250,000 meals throughout the New York area and creating the Share a Food campaign to help communities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
