Coronavirus: Kyrie Irving donates $ 323K to help provide meals | NBA News

Thank you all for the love of birthday, I am extremely grateful for the support. Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reaching our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me. I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help underserved communities obtain the food resources they need during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my needy neighbors. through the New York area. On top of that, I am donating $ 323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $ 200k of what we collect together. I ask my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating on my bio link. Thank you to everyone on the front line who works to keep us all safe, healthy and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.