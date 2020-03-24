Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The Times provides free access to Much of our coronavirus coverage and our Coronavirus Briefing newsletter, like all of our newsletters, are free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.

Why did the epidemic explode in New York?

New York City is now the epicenter of the US virus outbreak. With nearly 15,000 confirmed cases in the city, about 5 percent of the world total, and thousands more in the suburbs. The New York State case count doubles every three days, the governor said today.

To understand why, we spoke to Brian Rosenthal, an investigative journalist at our Metro desk who has written about the particular challenges facing the city.

What does New York City have that caused the virus to explode here?

According to experts, the most important factor is simply the density of the city. Twenty-eight thousand people live in every square mile in New York.

New York has been testing many people. Are big numbers just a product of that?

We investigated it. New York has done more testing than any other state. However, even after realizing that, the number of cases in New York is much higher.

If you only compare the percentage of tests that tested positive, it's about 25 percent in New York, and it's about 5 percent in California. That doesn't necessarily mean that five times as many people in New York have it, but it's a sign that the virus is probably more widespread in our community than in California.