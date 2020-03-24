Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
Forget the reopening at Easter, experts say: the coronavirus is still "wildly out of control,quot; in the United States.
There was still no agreement on a $ 2 trillion financial aid plan, but Democrats and Trump administration officials were optimistic.
India ordered its entire population, 1.3 billion people, to remain inside their homes for three weeks.
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed until 2021.
Facilitate restrictions in the US ? It's still too early
Orders to stay home, business closings, and meeting bans are painful for many and costly for everyone, so it is only natural that they end as soon as possible.
Conservatives and Wall Street executives are alarming about the economic damage caused by the closings of the coronavirus outbreak, and President Trump said Tuesday that "he would love for the country to open up, and eager to leave, for Easter. ", less than three weeks from now.
But relaxing so soon would be disastrous, public health experts say. Many more people would become infected, hospitals would rise above the breaking point, the death toll would skyrocket, and the economic damage would only worsen.
"There is no magic wand, there is no 15-day cure," says Donald G. McNeil Jr., the Times science journalist who has been talking to leading epidemic experts.
The coronavirus remains "wildly out of control,quot; in the United States, Donald says in Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; podcast, with little sign that the "mosaic,quot; of restrictions in force has now begun to slow it down yet.
"To be effective, given the laxity of Americans regarding staying in the shutdown," he says, "we have to have a shutdown that lasts for months and months."
And he says it would be better if it were across the country. "The only way to control this disease is to stop the groups," he says, and as long as some people move freely, new groups will continue to appear.
End of game in China: Hubei province, where the outbreak broke out in late December, said on Tuesday it was lifting some restrictions. But Hubei has been locked up for two months, much more strictly than anywhere in the United States. And even with new case reports near zero, some experts argue that the epidemic there is not yet over.
Why did the epidemic explode in New York?
New York City is now the epicenter of the US virus outbreak. With nearly 15,000 confirmed cases in the city, about 5 percent of the world total, and thousands more in the suburbs. The New York State case count doubles every three days, the governor said today.
To understand why, we spoke to Brian Rosenthal, an investigative journalist at our Metro desk who has written about the particular challenges facing the city.
What does New York City have that caused the virus to explode here?
According to experts, the most important factor is simply the density of the city. Twenty-eight thousand people live in every square mile in New York.
New York has been testing many people. Are big numbers just a product of that?
We investigated it. New York has done more testing than any other state. However, even after realizing that, the number of cases in New York is much higher.
If you only compare the percentage of tests that tested positive, it's about 25 percent in New York, and it's about 5 percent in California. That doesn't necessarily mean that five times as many people in New York have it, but it's a sign that the virus is probably more widespread in our community than in California.
What would explain the difference?
What experts think is that this virus was circulating in the city for much longer than we thought, and it spread before we implemented these social distancing measures. We are beginning to see the ramifications of that now, days and weeks after the spread of the virus, because symptoms take time to appear.
Does the New York experience offer any lessons?
I think the most important lesson for the general public is to take this seriously, because the number of cases can increase extremely fast and will catch you off guard.
A hasty race to find a remedy
With a vaccine still At least a year later, researchers have been searching for existing drugs that could be useful in treating Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. They see some potential in 69 compounds, including some already in use for other diseases that could be quickly reused.
But even with limited and anecdotal evidence that the drugs are good, President Trump has already praised some of them as potential game changers, including the anti-malaria drug chloroquine and an experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir. Clinical trials have started, but scientists have yet to report any results, let alone get the drugs approved for use.
Advertising has led some doctors to start hoarding some of the medications by writing prescriptions for themselves and their families. In response, state pharmacy boards are issuing emergency rules on how medications can be dispensed.
Gilead, the maker of remdesivir, is limiting distribution in the face of overwhelming demand. The company ended its "compassionate use,quot; program, which allowed remdesivir to be used in certain cases that had no other approved treatment options.
Hot spots
-
In Spain, Army troops have found abandoned older people in various nursing homes. The country has recorded 40,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 2,600 deaths.
-
With the WE. The Trump administration said it planned to use its authority under a wartime production law for the first time, to order the production of 60,000 test kits.
-
South Africa, With 550 cases, most in Africa, it will begin a three-week national shutdown on Thursday.
-
Doctors in Cuba They are monitoring 38,000 patients for Covid-19 symptoms, and more than 40,000 visitors to the island have been ordered to isolate themselves. The country has 40 confirmed cases.
What else are we following?
-
The Trump administration and Democratic leaders released the final details on Tuesday for about $ 2 billion economic stimulus agreement.
-
The virus outbreak has paralyzed state legislatures across the country.
-
American restaurant owners and customers are raising money for laid-off workers in the service industry, many of whom are receiving their latest paychecks this week.
-
Here's a compelling way to visualize which countries and states are slowing the spread of the coronavirus: Our colleagues at The Upshot charted death toll trajectories around the world.
-
"I am concerned that unless we find some way to mitigate the overwhelming isolation that this virus has created, we will leave behind a fleet of injured patients and family survivors," said an I.C.U. The doctor treating coronavirus patients writes in a Times opinion piece.
-
Walking a dog is an exception to the strict quarantine rules in Italy. So to get some fresh air, some people offer to rent their neighbors' dogs or take the fake puppies for a walk, reports Politico.
-
As cities and states close all nonessential businesses to curb the virus, they often let marijuana dispensaries remain open.
-
Liberty University is preparing to bring up to 5,000 students for spring break this week, even as many other college campuses have closed during the semester. College president Jerry Falwell Jr. is a leading Trump supporter who has downplayed the virus threat.
