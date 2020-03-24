Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Hudson real estate agents make lost vacations a local benefit – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLaa1fc8e703c0232c3e68f87d56b5d9c411% %MINIFYHTMLaa1fc8e703c0232c3e68f87d56b5d9c412%

Tropical resorts and midwestern restaurants are feeling the economic impact of the pandemic.

It is evident this week when Hudson area real estate agents Dana and Jeremy Cudd were due to be on vacation with their children in the Dominican Republic.

Instead, the couple canceled the trip and got a refund. Now they are turning disgrace into broader community support.

"So we decided to take that money and reinvest it in the community," said Dana Cudd.

Restaurants and fast food stores are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But compulsory social distancing is also causing a severe economic blow.

"It has a major effect on business. So we have to do what we can, "said Jeremy Cudd.

Doing what we can for the couple meant moving from one small company to another.

Restaurants like Hudson's Agave Kitchen cling to life and serve only take-away orders.

"All of our staff, many of us work without tips," said Andrea Haffner of Agave.

It is that economic reality that sent Team Cudd along River Falls and Hudson on a mission to turn this difficulty into hope.

"So we plan to buy gift cards, and not just here in Hudson, but also from some of the other local businesses in River Falls," Dana said.

With their $ 5,000.00 vacation refund, the couple purchased between 100 and 50 restaurant gift cards. Over the next five days, they will hold a contest on their Property Executives Realty Facebook page to distribute the cards to the public.

“These are the companies that are here for all the fundraisers, to raise money for our community, and they need us now more than ever. So we're just doing our part, "said Jeremy.

Doing their part by giving lucky families a free meal and small businesses a big boost.

For more information on the gift card gift, click here.