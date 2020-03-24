Coronavirus in MN: Restaurants work to transition to take-alone in the middle of COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Tuesday is the great American day to go. Last minute made-up vacations are to encourage people to support local restaurants that remain open by offering a takeaway option.

But this is not an easy transition for most restaurants, especially when trying to practice social distancing.

Marielle Mohs from Up News Info explains the challenges they face in keeping their food safe while they are open.

Peter Campbell, chef and owner of Red Wagon Pizza, gave us a virtual tour of his new normal.

A closed dining room, converted into an operations center. Signs that allow anyone inside, even for deliveries.

And a new last minute redesign of your parking lot.

"I came out with a can of spray paint and sprayed painted numbers in all parking positions," Campbell explained.

These are the steps Campbell and his staff have taken to ensure that when they take out food they have zero contact with customers for the safety of everyone.

"We will not take cash on premises, we will not swipe your card, you must pay in the app or on the website," said Campbell.

They will bring you food in their cars.

"We ask that people open their trunk or tailgate and we will install it," he said. "My staff has been ordered not to even have difficult cars."

But some companies are not so equipped to make the business model change so suddenly.

"If our primary goal is to stay safe, this is not a great way to do it," said Charlie Broder.

Charlie Broder, CEO of Broder’s Restaurants, says the increase in customers who want to support them was a good but overwhelming problem.

"People are waiting at the deli, up to more than an hour," said Broder.

Broder says they simply couldn't keep up in a safe way for their staff and clients.

"It became very difficult not only to comply with the orders, but to comply with the orders while you disinfected yourself, everything, all the time, it was impossible," explained Broder.

Broder's management will use this closure to reorganize and reopen later.

Since interviewing Charlie Broder this afternoon, he has met with his management team and developed a new, safer extraction system.

He told us that his restaurants will reopen with a limited menu sometime next week.