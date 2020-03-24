Coronavirus in Minnesota: Southwest Minnesota Company switches to making face shields to fight COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A southwestern Minnesota company that is developing twisted ties has shifted operations to focus on the COVID-19 fight.

Up News Info took a look at the work in Worthington that they say will help protect hospital staff from getting sick.

What started in a garage in Worthington became the largest suspender manufacturing in the world, and Bedford Industries' idea has been to come up with simple ideas to solve everyday problems ever since.

Jay Milbrandt is President of Bedford Industries.

"We put together a team, engineers, production, how to get a mask by the end of the day," said Milbrandt.

That is why when they learned of the severe shortage of medical supplies to protect people on the front lines of COVID-19, they went to work.

"Just in one day we had prototypes ready to put in the hands of our local hospitals to test and give us feedback," he added.

Bedford has long manufactured the nose wire used in medical masks. But, this new shield goes one step further.

"It is easy to put on and easy to fit. The intent is to use with those N-95 respirators to protect them from splashes and the idea is to get multiple uses out of the N95 respirators," said Milbrandt.

Shields now await FDA approval, which Bedford expects to happen at any time. Once it does, the company expects to produce up to 50,000 a day. Maybe double that number if the need is there.

“Hospitals say this is great. This is a game changer for us because we can keep surgical face masks, they can get more uses out of them, ”said Milbrandt.

"We are moving forward, we are saying that we have the technology and capabilities that we are ready to implement today," he said.