Coronavirus in Minnesota: "Safer at Home,quot; Not True for Victims of Domestic Abuse – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5c0122ab5431a9e66d0acf82337fa8a011% %MINIFYHTML5c0122ab5431a9e66d0acf82337fa8a012%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – "Safer at home,quot;. It is a slogan of choice for mandatory containment measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But it is not true for everyone.

As families around the world cuddle up, there is another, less obvious but just as insidious, danger that worries advocates and officials: a potential increase in domestic violence as victims spend the day and night trapped at home. with their abusers, with the tensions on the rise, where to escape. , limited or no access to friends or family, and I have no idea when it will end.

%MINIFYHTML5c0122ab5431a9e66d0acf82337fa8a013% %MINIFYHTML5c0122ab5431a9e66d0acf82337fa8a014%

"An abuser will use anything in his toolbox to exercise his power and control, and COVID-19 is one of those tools," said Crystal Justice, who oversees development at the National Domestic Violence Hotline, a national hotline. 24/7 in the United States. state

%MINIFYHTML5c0122ab5431a9e66d0acf82337fa8a015% %MINIFYHTML5c0122ab5431a9e66d0acf82337fa8a016%

In cities and towns everywhere, concern is high and it is difficult to find significant numbers. In some cases, officials worry about an increase in calls, and in others, about a drop in calls, which could indicate that victims cannot find a safe way to seek help.

On a typical day, between 1,800 and 2,000 people will call that national hotline. That number hasn't changed, but that doesn't surprise organizers. After natural disasters like earthquakes, Justice says that only when schools and workplaces reopen, people can finally communicate.

Most significantly, he says, more than 700 people who called the hotline between Wednesday and Sunday cited the coronavirus as "a condition of their experience." Some of the unusual anecdotes staff are listening to include abusers who prevent their partners from going to their health care jobs, or prevent them from accessing needed health care services or accessing safety tools like gloves or disinfectants.

In Los Angeles, officials have been preparing for an increase in abuse. "When the cabin fever starts, wait a week or two, people get tired of seeing each other and then they could have domestic violence," said Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles County Sheriff.

"We started to understand this as soon as we started to see the letter on the wall," said Patti Giggans, executive director of the non-profit organization Peace Over Violence in Los Angeles.

Before the state shutdown, the nonprofit began preparing online counseling sessions and reaching out to clients to suggest ways to stay in touch, perhaps phone calls to counselors from the bathroom or on a walk, if an abuser is at home.

In a recent case, Giggans said a woman appeared in the emergency room after an incident of domestic violence, and Peace Over Violence staff had to speak to her on the phone to take her to a safe place in another county.

Due to the virus measures, advocates "cannot appear at the police station now. We cannot appear at the hospital," said Giggans. She said her staff was told that shelters are taking people's temperatures when they appear. The shelters are also working on plans to limit the proximity of people, in order to maintain social distance, he said.

Such conditions are also an issue in Illinois, where shelters, which were already at capacity, were separating beds to follow CDC guidelines.

"One of the key challenges of this health pandemic is that the home is not a safe place for everyone," said Amanda Pyron, executive director of The Network: Advocating against domestic violence, based in Chicago. "Victims and abusers have to remain at the crime scene."

The group helps operate a 24-hour hotline statewide, which has seen an increase in the average number of daily calls, from about 60 to 90, since the confinement orders went into effect last weekend.

Similar concerns have arisen in heavily affected continental Europe. In France, "it's an explosive cocktail," says Nathalie Tomasini, a leading lawyer for victims of domestic violence there. Being trapped in an apartment with an abusive partner, she said, is similar to "a prison with no window open."

"Today we are faced with … a form of war," said Tomasini. In the wars of the past, “men were at the front. Now they are home. It is not the same war. "

At the National Federation of Women's Solidarity, which runs the French hotline, director Francoise Brie said calls had dropped sharply from the usual 350 or 400 during the first week of confinement, although it is still too early to measure the precise effects of confinement.

"We expect more serious acts, more repeated acts, more numerous ones," said Brie.

And in the Women Safe group, there has been an increase in calls. A change, said Frederique Martz, who heads the group: Victims of domestic violence are no longer referred to hospitals that are "saturated,quot; with coronavirus cases.

In Spain, another country that is recovering from the virus, the Ministry of Justice has emphasized that no court will be closed during the crisis and that gender-based violence is among the key areas receiving special attention. There has been an increase in domestic violence calls to the country's national 016 hotline, said Carmen Benito, president of Mujeres contra el maltrato.

"Women are much more vulnerable now," said Benito. "Some women have called us from the bathroom to ask us what will happen if they leave, where they can go and if the government services continue to function."

In addition to intimate partner violence, concerns have also been raised about child abuse. In jurisdictions around the world, the primary concern is not just that coronavirus strains may trigger more abuse, but that with children not going to school, more cases may go unnoticed or unnoticed.

Calls to the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline were cut in half when the virus first attacked the state, from about 680 calls the week of March 12 to about 320 the following week.

"If the kids are not in school, those reports are not made," said Jessica Seitz, director of public policy for the advocacy group Missouri Kids First. "That is really a crack in the system."

Jennifer Tidball, interim director of social services for Missouri, said that while it is normal for calls to drop when there is no school, "this is much more than we would have expected."

Minnesota has seen a 30% drop in reports, according to the state Department of Human Services, which said it was "deeply concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on children and families across Minnesota." And calls reporting child abuse have also dropped dramatically in Georgia, according to data from the state Division of Family and Child Services, which generally handles about 300 reports per day. Last Thursday, he drove 120.

Without educators, "we really need neighbors to control the kids next door and the kids in the neighborhood," said Tom Rawlings, director of the division.

Back at the Austin, Texas-based National Domestic Violence Hotline, now remotely staffed, advocates urge people in potentially risky situations to use chat and text messaging options more discreet available on their website, and formulate a personal security plan. This could include establishing a permanent call with family members or establishing a code phrase to signal an emergency.

Advocates like Justice say it is too early to link the coronavirus isolation saga to any long-term trend. But they are hardly full of optimism.

"We know this is affecting survivors," she says. "It doesn't necessarily mean that new abuse occurs, but we know that abusers will use whatever tools are available to them."

"And insulation is one of the strongest tools."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)