Coronavirus in Minnesota: Local companies in the "full court press,quot; to manufacture medical products to combat COVID-19 – Up News Info

– As people duck during the COVID-19 outbreak, Minnesota companies are stepping up.

The race is accelerating for medical devices and equipment, and Protolabs at Maple Plain is set, according to CEO Vicki Holt.

"We are designed to be a very fast turnaround, a fast manufacturer at scale," said Holt. "We are seeing fans, we are seeing respirators."

They helped the University of Minnesota create a new type of fan. It is just one of dozens of programs they are working on now. Holt says a project includes making parts for a COVID-19 test kit.

"We did 10,000 parts over the weekend for that in order to get it to market quickly," he said. "We are rapidly moving that to the front of the line to a manufacturing facility so we can get those parts out quickly."

Protolabs and other Minnesota companies like them are collaborating now more than ever. They are sharing best practices in hopes of flattening the COVID-19 curve. And they are working twice as long to do it. 3M will produce 35 million respiratory masks per month. Bedford Industries in Worthington, known for making twisted ties, now plans to make 50,000 face shields per day.

Medtronic, based in the Twin Cities, also produces fans in Ireland, according to CCO Rob Clark.

"We are doing around … a little more than 225 fans per week now. We hope to reach more than 500 in the coming weeks," said Clark.

Medtronic has 90,000 employees worldwide. The company is working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to help supply the supply chain, while trying to keep its workforce healthy.

"For us, it's a full-court press, and we've been in that mode for several weeks," Clark said. "We are trying to do our part like any citizen. We are working from home when we can work from home. "

