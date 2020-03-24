Coronavirus in Minnesota: Helping Isolated Seniors During the Outbreak – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – COVID-19 has reached four long-term care facilities in Minnesota. Administrators are now trying to fight the virus, while fighting loneliness.
Jaqui and Norman Schmitz have been talking for half a century.
"I'm just a jibbit flipperty. I talk to everyone, I talk to dogs," said Jaqui.
The couple really enjoyed talking to their neighbors at Trillium Woods Senior Living in Plymouth, but things have changed.
"We are social beings. It is difficult not to be with other people," Jaqui said.
They say their facilities are taking precautions not to be hit by COVID-19, closing the community dining room, gym, and community room.
"Our grandchildren used to come, one or two a week, and now we don't see them," said Jaqui.
Wayne Olson, vice president of healthcare operations for Volunteers of America, says its senior facilities have had no cases in Minnesota, but are doing the same.
"Our residents are at high risk and we must ensure that the people who care for them have minimal exposure to the virus," Olson said.
Workers in a Maplewood home should be evaluated daily, with a temperature reading and a symptom scan. Cleaning agents have been stepped up to protect surfaces. Residents must remain in their own spaces, and the most difficult movement, visitors are not allowed.
"We don't want residents to isolate themselves, we don't want them to feel depressed and with a higher level of anxiety than necessary," Olson said.
So your staff is preparing FaceTime and virtual tours. That's something Jaqui and Norm started doing on Monday.
"We had a Zoom conference with our three children and it was quite wonderful, so we will probably do it again today," said Norman.
There is something you and your children can do to help the older population: just take a piece of paper and write a note and send it to a senior center. Nursing home managers say some people have also left artwork, pizza, or donuts for staff and residents, which they say was greatly appreciated.
Here is a list of local nursing homes:
Elder Homestead
11400 4th Street North
Minnetonka, MN 55343
- Elder Homestead
Maplewood Care Center
1900 Sherren Avenue E
Maplewood, MN 55109
- Maplewood Care Center
The farm at Maplewood
1890 Sherren Avenue E
Maplewood, MN 55109
- The farm at Maplewood
The farm in Coon Rapids
11372 Robinson Drive NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
- The farm in Coon Rapids
The farm in Anoka
3000 4th Avenue
Anoka, MN 55303
- The farm in Anoka
The farm in Rochester
1900 Ballington Blvd NW
Rochester, MN 55901
- The farm in Rochester
Rural retirement community
1100 First Avenue S
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
1100 First Avenue S
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
Sleepy Eye Senior Living
1105 3rd Avenue SW
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
1105 3rd Avenue SW
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
Rochester VOA Senior Housing, Inc.
1800 High Pointe Lane, NO
Rochester, MN 55901
1800 High Pointe Lane, NO
Rochester, MN 55901
Milaca Volunteers of America Living Center, Inc.
15896-15854 Doken Drive
Milaca, MN 56353
15896-15854 Doken Drive
Milaca, MN 56353
América Mora Volunteer Life Center
600 Walnut Street
Mora, MN 55051
600 Walnut Street
Mora, MN 55051
Nicollet Towers VOA Affordable Housing
1350 Nicollet Shopping Center
Minneapolis, MN. 55403
1350 Nicollet Shopping Center
Minneapolis, MN. 55403
North Park Plaza
New Hope Volunteers of America Elderly Housing, Inc.
8201 45th Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55428
- North Park Plaza
Oxbowl Bend Coon Rapids Senior Housing
3101 111th Avenue NW
Coon Rapids MN 55433
3101 111th Avenue NW
Coon Rapids MN 55433