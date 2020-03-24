Coronavirus in Minnesota: Helping Isolated Seniors During the Outbreak – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLaf5382ffefee99e2503c17b5386696e111% %MINIFYHTMLaf5382ffefee99e2503c17b5386696e112%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – COVID-19 has reached four long-term care facilities in Minnesota. Administrators are now trying to fight the virus, while fighting loneliness.

Jaqui and Norman Schmitz have been talking for half a century.

"I'm just a jibbit flipperty. I talk to everyone, I talk to dogs," said Jaqui.

The couple really enjoyed talking to their neighbors at Trillium Woods Senior Living in Plymouth, but things have changed.

"We are social beings. It is difficult not to be with other people," Jaqui said.

They say their facilities are taking precautions not to be hit by COVID-19, closing the community dining room, gym, and community room.

"Our grandchildren used to come, one or two a week, and now we don't see them," said Jaqui.

Wayne Olson, vice president of healthcare operations for Volunteers of America, says its senior facilities have had no cases in Minnesota, but are doing the same.

"Our residents are at high risk and we must ensure that the people who care for them have minimal exposure to the virus," Olson said.

Workers in a Maplewood home should be evaluated daily, with a temperature reading and a symptom scan. Cleaning agents have been stepped up to protect surfaces. Residents must remain in their own spaces, and the most difficult movement, visitors are not allowed.

"We don't want residents to isolate themselves, we don't want them to feel depressed and with a higher level of anxiety than necessary," Olson said.

So your staff is preparing FaceTime and virtual tours. That's something Jaqui and Norm started doing on Monday.

"We had a Zoom conference with our three children and it was quite wonderful, so we will probably do it again today," said Norman.

There is something you and your children can do to help the older population: just take a piece of paper and write a note and send it to a senior center. Nursing home managers say some people have also left artwork, pizza, or donuts for staff and residents, which they say was greatly appreciated.

Here is a list of local nursing homes:

Elder Homestead

11400 4th Street North

Minnetonka, MN 55343



Maplewood Care Center

1900 Sherren Avenue E

Maplewood, MN 55109



The farm at Maplewood

1890 Sherren Avenue E

Maplewood, MN 55109



The farm in Coon Rapids

11372 Robinson Drive NW

Coon Rapids, MN 55433



The farm in Anoka

3000 4th Avenue

Anoka, MN 55303



The farm in Rochester

1900 Ballington Blvd NW

Rochester, MN 55901



Rural retirement community

1100 First Avenue S

Sleepy Eye, MN 56085



Sleepy Eye Senior Living

1105 3rd Avenue SW

Sleepy Eye, MN 56085



Rochester VOA Senior Housing, Inc.

1800 High Pointe Lane, NO

Rochester, MN 55901



Milaca Volunteers of America Living Center, Inc.

15896-15854 Doken Drive

Milaca, MN 56353



América Mora Volunteer Life Center

600 Walnut Street

Mora, MN 55051



Nicollet Towers VOA Affordable Housing

1350 Nicollet Shopping Center

Minneapolis, MN. 55403



North Park Plaza

New Hope Volunteers of America Elderly Housing, Inc.

8201 45th Avenue North

New Hope, MN 55428

