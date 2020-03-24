Coronavirus in Minnesota: Compass Airlines closes its business – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Twin Cities-based airline is closing its business, leaving 12,000 people out of work.

Compass Airlines plans to stop operating on April 7. The regional airline operates aircraft for Delta and American.

"For me this is downright scary," said Mark, a pilot recruiter who was fired last week.

Compass Airlines was already in a precarious situation; Delta had informed them that they would eventually withdraw their contract. Although the airline thought they could be kept, COVID-19 finally hit them hard.

Compass Airlines tells Up News Info that it was a difficult decision, but one had to be made. Mark and hundreds of pilots and flight attendants also have some decisions to make.

"There is this kind of black vacuum of what I have stepped on and when it will improve. And this drastic reality of having to find something to put food on the table and pay a mortgage while we wait for the airline industry to recover," said Mark.

The airline will end its Delta flights on March 31. Your American Airlines flights will end on April 7.