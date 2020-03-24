Coronavirus in Europe: thousands of health workers out of action

MADRID – Across western Europe, healthcare professionals have used the language of war to describe the fight against the coronavirus, which has left some hospitals on the brink of collapse.

And the health workers are the soldiers on the front line.

Of the 40,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain, 5,400, almost 14 percent, are medical professionals, the health ministry said on Tuesday. No other country has reported that healthcare personnel represent a double-digit percentage of total infections.

But the problem is widespread throughout Europe. In Italy, France and Spain, more than 30 health professionals have died from the coronavirus, and thousands of others have had to isolate themselves.

In the province of Brescia, the center of the Italian outbreak, 10 to 15 percent of doctors and nurses have been infected and taken out of service, according to a doctor.