Coronavirus in Europe: thousands of health workers out of action

MADRID – Across western Europe, healthcare professionals have used the language of war to describe the fight against the coronavirus, which has left some hospitals on the brink of collapse.
And the health workers are the soldiers on the front line.
Of the 40,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain, 5,400, almost 14 percent, are medical professionals, the health ministry said on Tuesday. No other country has reported that healthcare personnel represent a double-digit percentage of total infections.
But the problem is widespread throughout Europe. In Italy, France and Spain, more than 30 health professionals have died from the coronavirus, and thousands of others have had to isolate themselves.
In the province of Brescia, the center of the Italian outbreak, 10 to 15 percent of doctors and nurses have been infected and taken out of service, according to a doctor.
In France, the public hospital system in Paris has counted 490 infected staff members, a small but growing proportion of the system's approximately 100,000 employees.
The same dynamic is beginning to take hold in Britain and the United States, where contagion is declining but has not yet fully weakened.
At the La Paz hospital in Madrid, one of the largest in the Spanish capital, 426 employees, 6 percent of the medical staff, are isolated at home, after testing positive or showing possible symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the numbers inmates provided for labor. union representing doctors in Madrid.
At the smallest Igualada hospital in Catalonia, a third of the hospital's 1,000 employees have been sent home.
"The virus was already among us when in reality we were only testing those who came from Wuhan and then from Italy," said Angela Hernández Puente, a doctor and deputy secretary general of the doctors' union. "Unfortunately, some of our doctors worked without adequate protection and acted as vectors."
As doctors, nurses, and other professionals get sick, the burden increases on health care systems that are already groaning under the strain of an expanding epidemic. And infected workers and their hospitals are increasingly recognized as vectors for the spread of the virus.
The number of cases in Spain has doubled every four days, and the country it is quickly emerging as the next epicenter of contagion in Europe. On Tuesday, the number of coronaviruses in Spain reached 2,700 dead, the second highest in Europe after Italy.
In Madrid, the focus of the outbreak in Spain, so many die that the bodies are placed on an Olympic-size ice skating rink that has become an emergency morgue.
In some retirement homes, soldiers deployed to disinfect the facilities found elderly people abandoned or dead in their beds, prompting prosecutors in Spain to open an investigation.
It has not helped that the population of Spain, on average, is among the oldest in the world. But the government was also late to impose restrictions on the movement of people.
Even as a tragedy unfolded in northern Italy, the massive events occurred earlier this month in Madrid, and the government waited until March 14 to declare a state of emergency that has since forced people to stay indoors, except in exceptional circumstances.
Spain also did not strengthen its stock of medical equipment from the beginning. Doctors and nurses have had to deal with a dangerous shortage of masks, gloves and other essential equipment that has been disastrous.
The grim situation has left many of Spain's healthcare professionals overwhelmed and pleading for more equipment, doctors, nurses and ambulance teams have told the New York Times. For those who have been infected, a feeling of helplessness has subsided.
"You are used to taking care of others and now they ask you to stay home and take care of yourself," said Marc Arnaiz, a doctor in the Igualada hospital internal medicine unit, who tested positive earlier this month.
"For most of us, this job is a vocation, so it is shocking and frustrating," he said.
Arnaiz, 31, said he had probably been infected by a patient. He noticed the first symptoms on March 9, the day his patient was confirmed positive, among the first in the hospital, which has since become one of the worst infection groups in northeast Spain.
While it is impossible to know how many patients infected doctors and vice versa, the alarming spread within hospitals has forced the government to contend with a shortage of professionals and equipment.
Last week, the government launched an emergency recruitment plan to add 50,000 health workers, ranging from medical students to retired doctors.
After employees began to openly complain about the tensions in the system, some Madrid hospitals told their staff not to speak. Many of those interviewed by The New York Times were not authorized to comment publicly and asked that their full names not be used for fear of retaliation.
One, Yolanda, has been a nurse for 30 years, working in a public hospital in Madrid. But earlier this month, when the outbreak worsened in Spain, she said she was transferred to a makeshift emergency room, where she had to learn new skills on the job while working without decent protective equipment.
"They put us on the front line not only without enough protection, but also sometimes under the stress of a very different work environment," he said, noting that he had never handled intubated patients before. The nurses in her unit wore face masks and gowns, but had to reuse them due to a shortage.
"Putting on a face mask over and over is as useless as sticking a piece of paper to your face," he said.
Last Thursday, Yolanda went home with a fever. On Sunday, he tested positive for coronavirus, along with about 30 colleagues. "We have done our best, but some of us unfortunately became part of the pollution chain," he said.
Hospital workers' unions were less hesitant to point the finger.
"When we already knew that the virus was circulating in hospitals, we were still being told that the use of protective equipment should be limited to specific circumstances," said Juanjo Menéndez, director of communications for SATSE Madrid, a nurses union. "It is the kind of basic mistake that a student learns to avoid in the first year of medical school."
In Spain, France and Italy, officials and health professionals said they were shocked by the shortage of equipment.
Giorgio Gori, the mayor of Bergamo, one of the most affected cities in Italy, said "the doctors were not protected,quot; and lacked "sufficient defenses,quot;, adding that he was still receiving requests for masks and gloves from doctors who they were returning home. visits
Jean-Paul Hamon, president of one of the largest medical unions in France, he told the LCI television station on Tuesday he was particularly concerned about workers who are not in hospitals but are still in close contact with patients, such as general practitioners or nursing home employees.
Three of the five doctors who died from Covid-19 so far in France were general practitioners, and one was a gynecologist. "The state is not absolutely ready," said Hamon, who is infected. "The state will need an explanation."
In Spain, doctors warned that hospitals were now paying the price for the loose measures announced in the first days of the outbreak.
"Lack of protection is everywhere, improvisation seems to be very widespread," said Antonio Antela, a doctor who coordinates the infectious diseases unit at the university hospital in Santiago de Compostela, in northwestern Spain. You have been hospitalized for a week after developing pneumonia and testing positive.
"The lesson is: take care of your public health system, because there will be other epidemics and we should be better prepared," he added in a telephone interview from his hospital bed.
At a medical center in the heart of Madrid, María, another nurse who is now isolated at home with coronavirus, said she spent several days working without a face mask and gloves, giving masks only to visitors who reported respiratory problems or had had recently been to Italy
On March 11, the day she first felt a fever, her medical center finally ordered all staff to wear masks. "We probably didn't have enough face masks, but we also acted for too long as if it was a limited problem, mainly imported from Italy," he said.
The Spanish government is now stepping up efforts to buy medical equipment, as well as distributing around 650,000 new test kits across the country. Two Chinese cargo planes full of face masks and other equipment landed in Madrid and Zaragoza on Tuesday.
"We are a target like everyone else, but we are also a threat to other coworkers," said Juan, a 37-year-old doctor at a public hospital in Madrid. "Also, if you screen everyone and there are no health workers left in hospitals, what can you do?"
Raphael Minder reported from Madrid and Elian Peltier from Barcelona. The reports were contributed by Jason Horowitz in Rome and Aurelien Breeden in Paris.
%MINIFYHTMLf7ad22cd28f00f1812d1e2d5d62f918c13%