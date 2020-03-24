Coronavirus: How are Premier League clubs helping the local community during the pandemic? The | Football news





Premier League clubs have been proactive in responding to the coronavirus crisis

With Premier League soccer suspended until at least April 30, the clubs have focused on helping their local community in a bid to keep their spirits up.

Talking about when and how football resumes, and when clubs plan to re-train, was put into perspective on Monday as Britain prepared to force people to isolate themselves. Soccer is the soul of many of our communities, but these are unprecedented times as the Covid-19 crisis deepens.

With hundreds of thousands of families stripped of their pre-game weekend rituals and post-game social engagements, the focus is now on how Premier League clubs can help their community.

The top 20 flight clubs are doing their part in society to ensure the most needy help is reached amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal

Arsenal is looking for ways to help the Islington community during the pandemic

The Hub, home of Arsenal in the Community at Emirates Stadium, has closed until further notice, but the club continues to support the local Islington community in these difficult times.

The Gunners are in talks with local groups to find new ways to support our most vulnerable groups as the situation unfolds. They are in contact with the local authority and are exploring many areas where they can help.

Arsenal will announce specific confirmed initiatives very soon, but they are eager to explore online training and teaching, and the staff volunteers to have regular phone contact with local seniors who feel isolated.

They are also investigating how they can support their casual workers.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa fans display a Birmingham Pride banner during the Carabao Cup final

Aston Villa has been busy supporting vulnerable people and charities throughout the city for the past few weeks.

On Friday, March 13, nearly 1,000 lunches were donated for game day staff at the later postponed Chelsea game to homeless charities across the city.

Last Friday, club and stadium catering company Levy UK tracked those donations by donating large amounts of fresh food to FareShare.

The Villa players have also provided their own messages of support regarding #ViralKindness. In addition to this, the club continues to seek opportunities to support its fans.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth maintains online contact with vulnerable groups

Last week, manager Eddie Howe participated in a two-hour marathon HIIT training to raise money for Julia & # 39; s House, a children's hospice near his heart.

Bournemouth has promised to reach out to its vulnerable and socially isolated supporters affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

I will be at the end of the phone, if you have difficulties do not hesitate to contact the club. These are the times when everyone should take care of each other in any way possible 🍒 https://t.co/vGOhFpVmzW – Steve Cook (@ SteveCook28) March 23, 2020

Cherries' ticketing team will proactively call fans in its database that fall into the & # 39; risk & # 39; category. of the government.

The club has announced that staff members will engage with those fans on a variety of topics, including their love for the club and their favorite memories, while also completing a weekly Bournemouth questionnaire.

Brighton

Brighton has donated food to Sussex Homeless Support after the outbreak

Brighton chief Graham Potter sent video messages to supporters recovering from the coronavirus in the Brighton ICU.

The club had already donated food that would have been used in the hospitality areas to the Sussex Homeless Support charity during the home's postponement with Arsenal earlier this month.

Burnley

Burnley has urged the unit in support of the city's food bank during the pandemic

The Burnley players, along with the Burnley Council and community housing company Calico, have supported the community food bank's effort during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The club's food bank, located inside the Burnley Community Kitchen in the Charter Walk shopping center, has already seen demand triple in recent weeks.

Burnley FC Community has been working in partnership with Burnley FC Supporter Groups since the beginning of the season to deliver the day's food bank collections on Turf Moor for the food bank.

The suspension of the Premier League has led to the postponement of this activity, but the club's captain, Ben Mee, has already made a collective cash donation to the food bank and this has been matched by the football club.

Fans are encouraged to donate to the campaign's JustGiving page whenever possible. Donations can be made here.

Chelsea

NHS hospital staff will be staying at a hotel owned by Chelsea football club

Plans are still being updated regarding what the Chelsea Foundation will do.

Following the government's advice, the Foundation has limited activity in the coming weeks, but club education programs and work with seniors have moved to an online platform as they seek to continue supporting those in need. .

Additionally, the National Health Service (NHS) has accepted the club's offer to make the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available to staff.

crystal Palace

Crystal Palace has asked fans to support their local food bank

Crystal Palace has contacted all season ticket holders age 70 and older (of which there are more than 1,000) to offer hands-on shopping help, or simply to chat and check their well-being.

Palace is also encouraging fans to help support the local Norwood and Brixton food bank, which the club has been supporting for almost a year.

Consider donating to your local food bank this weekend to help those in desperate need. If you can't make a local contribution, you can donate £ 5 to @foodbankNorwood texting "DINNER 5,quot; to 70085 or £ 10 texting "DINNER 10,quot; to 70085.#CPFC The | @TrussellTrust – Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 20, 2020

Additionally, the Eagles have been sharing public health advice from the club's doctor, Dr. Zaf Iqbal, on the club's website, to encourage mental and physical well-being during this time of social estrangement and self-isolation.

Coaches from the Palacio para la Vida Foundation are delivering activities at 10 local schools for children who are still in education. Mentors continue to speak to at-risk youth, using video or voice calls to contact them regularly and provide support.

Everton

Everton made a donation and launched the "Blue Family,quot; campaign

Everton and the official charity Everton in the Community have made a donation of £ 50,000 to launch the "Blue Family,quot; campaign to support the most vulnerable in society.

A percentage of the funds raised for the campaign will go to Fans Supporting Foodbanks to assist in their operation of packaging and distributing food packages to those in need throughout the city. Supporters can donate to the campaign here.

Fresh food for players and staff at the USM Finch Farm club training venue has been donated to the North Liverpool Foodbank.

5:20 Everton is encouraging players to call in older fans who are self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and Mason Holgate called a fan who has happy memories of current assistant chief Duncan Ferguson. Everton is encouraging players to call in older fans who are self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and Mason Holgate called a fan who has happy memories of current assistant chief Duncan Ferguson.

Elsewhere, Theo Walcott provided an exercise video at home to motivate fans to maintain an active lifestyle, while club captain Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate have been among the players to call up fans. older people who have been forced to isolate themselves.

Club executive director Denise Barrett-Baxendale has joined a national steering group that aims to harness the collective power of business as a force to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Leicester

Leicester has helped a local supermarket replace the shelves

First-team players, including Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans, have delivered important messages to their followers on social media thanking the NHS for their work.

Reviewing the classic games, a regular quiz and a daily countdown to the club's latest Premier League XI, as voted by the public, has kept fans interested.

Last week, the players helped staff at a local cooperative in New Parks restock shelves given increased demand.

Leicester City in the Community had continued to deliver the Premier League Primary Stars and Premier League Inspires programs while the schools remained open.

The club will continue to provide support to partner schools through activities for vulnerable youth and children of key workers. Opportunities are being explored to offer more services to the club communities during this period.

Liverpool

Liverpool took immediate action to help those in need in our community

The club prioritized two initial areas of community work after the Premier League's announcement to postpone games. First, Premier League leaders have had a long-standing relationship with food banks in north Liverpool through their Red Neighbors team.

Her second focus area in response to the immediate crisis was the elderly and those with social isolation problems.

A £ 40,000 donation was made in conjunction with the Liverpool FC Foundation to St Andrews Food Bank in North Liverpool and the club also has a staff volunteer program that helps sort food and ensure that those in need receive food packages.

Liverpool FC Connect, a social isolation initiative aimed at contacting the vulnerable by phone, is ongoing and the club is partnering with Liverpool City Council on its volunteer scheme to address the needs of community, loneliness and isolation. Social.

Liverpool has vowed to pay its casual day laborers during this period, which would have been three games, roughly £ 750,000 pledged before the UK government made its promise.

Manchester city

Manchester United and Manchester City have stepped in to replace the support of fan-organized food bank groups

In addition to a joint donation of £ 100,000 with Manchester United to help local food banks, City has donated ordered food for matches against Arsenal and Burnley to local charities across Manchester with the support of its catering partner from the stage F3.

Food for the Arsenal game was donated to The Longford Center (a homeless prevention charity) and Open Kitchen MCR (a company that prevents food waste by reusing for events).

Food for the Burnley game was donated to a number of charities, including Home Community Cafe, Mellor County House, Mother Earth, and Sale Methodist Church.

1:14 Gary Neville believes the Premier League can help health services and the soccer community recover from the coronavirus pandemic Gary Neville believes the Premier League can help health services and the soccer community recover from the coronavirus pandemic

The city has also donated flowers that were ordered for various locations around the Etihad for the Burnley game to Brookdale View Care Home in Newton Heath with the support of our local provider Springbank.

Additionally, City announced last week that its digital content subscription service, City +, is now free for all Cityzens, meaning fans can access all of the platform's content for free until soccer returns. .

Manchester united

Manchester United has moved to protect the earnings of casual workers

United has donated £ 50,000 as part of a £ 100,000 combination with City to The Trussell Trust, which supports a network of more than 1,200 food bank centers, offsetting the temporary loss of food donations on match days.

The donation builds on the ongoing work of the Manchester United Foundation as part of a broader response to the coronavirus outbreak.

1:05 Phil Thompson praises Manchester City and Manchester United's joint support for food banks Phil Thompson praises Manchester City and Manchester United's joint support for food banks

United will pay all of its casual day and non-day workers in the event that the Premier League games are canceled or played behind closed doors for the remainder of the season.

The goodwill payment will be made to all informal day and non-day staff who have worked for the club in the last three months.

Newcastle

Newcastle has responded to the outbreak considering its community

The club has donated match day food to Newcastle West End Foodbank following the postponement of the recent Premier League match with Sheffield United at St James & # 39; Park.

The magpies have redistributed food, including 1,200 cakes and a variety of deli meats to the charity to ensure that the city's most vulnerable people are fed.

Norwich

Norwich has released a fan brochure to offer support to vulnerable people

Norwich has kept her followers engaged on social media with test questions as the club released a brochure last week for people to offer support to the most vulnerable.

Fans have been encouraged to offer their help by printing brochures, filling in their details, and posting them in mailboxes.

Norwich is among several clubs participating in the & # 39; Ultimate QuaranTeam & # 39; tournament. Leyton Orient in FIFA 20, with Todd Cantwell sending him to the second round on Monday night with a 2-1 victory over Fleetwood.

Fans can follow their club's participation in the tournament on social media.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United Community Foundation continues to support its local communities with the "Step It Up Sheffield,quot; campaign | Credit: @CommunitySUFC

The Blades have agreed to an NHS request for free parking on Bramall Lane for staff, and the club is currently evaluating other ways to help in the pandemic.

The club's official charity, Sheffield United Community Foundation, has expressed its ambition to continue supporting its local communities with our & # 39; Step It Up Sheffield & # 39; campaign.

The Foundation regularly posts a variety of activities and challenges for children and families on social media, designed by staff from its Premier League Primary Stars and EFL Joy of Moving programs, as they strive to keep community members active and healthy in their homes.

Southampton

The Southampton Saints Foundation has shared exercises online to help keep you active

The Saints Foundation has provided online exercises for older adults, sharing some simple 10-minute workouts that can help followers stay active.

Club CEO Martin Semmens has had a vocal media presence since the outbreak began, highlighting the Foundation's critical role in supporting the local community, describing it as the "most effective,quot; part of the business until soccer resumes.

The club is in the process of gathering more material to support its community: virtual sessions to keep people active and also to help mental well-being.

Tottenham

0:26 Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is donating & # 39; dozens & # 39; from electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people stay in touch with family and friends. Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is donating & # 39; dozens & # 39; from electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people stay in touch with family and friends.

Tottenham donated surplus food and drinks at the stadium set aside for upcoming events for The Felix Project, a London-based charity that aims to tackle food waste and hunger in the capital. Since then, the product has been delivered to a number of good local causes within the Tottenham area.

The Tottenham Hotspur Foundation held its first virtual yoga session for those in its & # 39; Move 4 You & # 39; cancer rehabilitation program. She is also testing virtual seated exercise classes to be taught at local nursing homes.

Introducing: #SpursAtHome 🏡 From exercise tutorials to activities for school-age children, we will have plenty to help you at home. 📸 We want to see your Spurs-inspired photos and videos too. Use the hashtag and we will share the best ones every day!#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/fHHRQCpjql – Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 23, 2020

Additionally, as part of the club's new #SpursAtHome campaign, Spurs provided the first in a series of home video workouts on Monday delivered by our coaches on the & # 39; Shape Up With Spurs & # 39; program. from the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation.

Tottenham will also launch a Spurs-themed educational resource pack to help keep children entertained during this period, and the club is in regular contact with local services to discuss ways they can support fans and more residents. elderly and most vulnerable at this time.

Head coach José Mourinho partnered with Age UK in Enfield on Monday, helping to pack food packages for the elderly and send them directly to residents' homes.

Watford

Watford has asked supporters to come forward and volunteer.

Watford has launched a & # 39; Hornets At Home & # 39; initiative, writing to all his older supporters and those with disabilities offering help from other fans.

In addition, assistance will be provided to those who remain at home due to illness.

The sense of community of "Watford fans,quot; is recognized within the football industry, and we now have the opportunity to show why with our "Hornets At Home,quot; initiative. Find out how you can help an elderly fanatic, someone with a disability or who is locked away at home during the # COVID_19uk outbreak 👇 – Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 16, 2020

The club has appealed to Watford supporters who are in a position to help others by presenting their volunteer offer, offering conversations over the phone, picking up purchases or some general maintenance.

Those willing to help other Hornets should send an email to [email protected]

West ham

Declan Rice called a member of Any Old Iron, the club's project to help the elderly

West Ham has focused its initial community efforts on the most vulnerable groups.

Due to the strong ties between the club and the Any Old Irons fan group for over 60 years, Declan Rice called Any Old Irons member John Chapman to offer his support for the group. The club has also created a custom Facebook group for older fans to keep in touch, and this was followed by a letter from Captain Mark Noble.

Noble also donated his fees from his Afternoon standard column this season at the Newham Foodbank; toiletries and toilet paper rolls were donated to a local hotel homeless shelter that the Club had used prior to the Lobos' installation; and food from the club's Rush Green and Chadwell Heath training ground was donated to the Salvation Army in Romford.

The Hammers are working on ways to change the purpose of the schemes through the Players Project and through the West Ham United Foundation to run online programs and maintain club support for the community. This will focus on physical health and fitness, good mental health practices, and providing interactive content to create online fan communities.

Wolves

Wolves have donated protective gear to the city of Wolverhampton

The wolves and the proprietary group Fosun have donated 2,300 protective gear to the city of Wolverhampton to support their efforts against the coronavirus epidemic.

The equipment has been distributed to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Public Health teams to support and protect front-line services.

Additionally, the Wolves and Wolves Foundation are reaching out to the local community in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by launching Wolves at Home.

Club legends Matt Murray, Steve Bull, Steve Daley, Geoff Palmer, Phil Parkes, Kenny Hibbitt, Willie Carr, and John Richards will communicate with the local community with #WolvesAtHome.

More than 2,000 calls will be made over the next two weeks to communicate and provide assistance to fans who need it most.