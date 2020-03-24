Coronavirus: Golf courses to be closed across UK after new stringent measures | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML66bcf070a3180d86967375a6fb939a7911% %MINIFYHTML66bcf070a3180d86967375a6fb939a7912%







Governing bodies for golf across the UK have issued statements ordering that golf courses be temporarily closed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML66bcf070a3180d86967375a6fb939a7913% %MINIFYHTML66bcf070a3180d86967375a6fb939a7914% %MINIFYHTML66bcf070a3180d86967375a6fb939a7915% %MINIFYHTML66bcf070a3180d86967375a6fb939a7916% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement Monday night, where stricter measures on the movement of people were introduced, England Golf, Scotland Golf and Wales Golf confirmed that the courses should now be closed until further notice.

In a statement, England Golf said: "Following the Prime Minister's statement tonight (March 23), golf clubs, courses and facilities in England must now close.

Amateur golfers have been able to continue playing during the pandemic.

"It is England Golf's position that this deeply regrettable, but very necessary and responsible course of action must be implemented with immediate effect and maintained until further notice.

"The government has identified an urgent need to introduce new restrictions on public life and the non-essential businesses that open their doors. This has been done to limit the spread of the coronavirus and alleviate the increasing pressure on our National Health Service."

"Keeping golf courses open is simply no longer consistent with updated government policy that is designed to save lives in a time of national emergency. The health and well-being of the nation is the only consideration that matters at this time in our history,quot;.

Coronavirus: How has golf been hit? A look at tournaments that have been postponed or canceled due to the outbreak.

"The golf industry cannot protect itself from the economic and social ramifications caused by this temporary closure of normal life. We would like to assure the golf community that England Golf staff will continue to work remotely with all golfers, clubs and affiliated counties to try to minimize the damage caused by this suspension of normal golf club life. "

The new measures mean that the only reasons to leave the house are shopping for necessities, traveling to work as a key worker, medical emergencies, caring for a vulnerable person or exercising one day a day, all to be done alone or with members. . from your home

6:10 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new restrictions to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and urged people to stay home. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new restrictions to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and urged people to stay home.

A statement from Scottish Golf added: "While golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise outdoors, the message to all of us is clear, we must stay home and help contain the spread of COVID- 19 ".

"With this in mind, Scottish Golf requests that all golfers in Scotland refrain from playing golf until further notice. We understand that this advice will have a significant impact on golf clubs across the country and we will continue to consult with industry partners to provide them with clubs All the information and support possible during this time of deep uncertainty.

Following the declaration by P.M., it is clear that golf clubs, courses and facilities must be closed with immediate effect. Keeping golf courses open is simply no longer consistent with government policy, which is designed to save lives in times of national emergency. Statement to follow in a.m. – Gales Golf | Golff Cymru (@wales_golf) March 23, 2020

"We know that these decisions are difficult to make, but at this time, it is our shared responsibility to prioritize the health of our local communities by working together to follow the Government's guidelines. By doing so, this will ensure that we have the opportunity to play the game that we all love. as soon as it is safe to do so. "