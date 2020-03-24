Coronavirus closures in the US USA They are saving 600,000 lives, according to the data – BGR

The coronavirus has forced social distancing and the closure of schools and businesses, but these measures are saving hundreds of thousands of lives, the researchers say.

Reversing the course before vaccine treatment or research has matured could lead to an incredible increase in deaths, as the health system is overwhelmed by seriously ill patients.

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically altered the way many of us conduct our daily lives, but the seemingly drastic steps being taken in the United States are saving hundreds of thousands of lives. This, according to a new study by economists led by Martin Eichenbaum of Northwestern University, is more than enough reason to maintain and even expand existing social distancing efforts and temporary closings across the country.

The news comes when questions begin to accumulate about the duration of the social distancing and the closing of businesses. The US Stock Market USA He's struggling, and President Trump appears ready to push the country toward economic normality despite the looming threat to health and the potential for catastrophic tolls.

Public health officials have warned that pushing people back to work before the virus is under control will undoubtedly lead to more deaths. We are not yet close to the peak of infections in the United States, and it is still too early to say how serious this will be despite the measures already in place. Reversing course at this point would be a death sentence for hundreds of thousands or even millions of people.

The researchers collect a large amount of data in their document, then try to explain a variety of external factors that could affect the way society advances. These variables include the development of a drug that treats the symptoms of COVID-19, as well as a vaccine that actually prevents the disease from infecting the hosts in the first place.

The key at this point seems to be social distancing, and that is simply because we have no other choice. While health experts and doctors continue to test existing drugs and combinations of various anti-virus drugs, and other groups are working with experimental vaccines that could save the day in many months, none of this matters at the present time.

We are still potentially weeks or even months away from seeing the peak of the outbreak in the United States, and right now our only weapon against its spread is to stay away from each other. This is not good for the economy, of course, but if the compensation is saving human lives, the decision should seem obvious.

Based on the change in tone of President Trump's recent public speeches, it seems increasingly that the United States will strive to be "open to business,quot; sooner rather than later, regardless of human impact. We won't have to wait long to see if that's really the case, but right now we are saving lives by staying on track, and continuing these steps would seem prudent.

Image Source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock