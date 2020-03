South Africa announced a 21-day shutdown beginning at midnight on March 26, 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is a need to "avoid a human catastrophe,quot; and has instructed the army to apply the restrictions.

More than 400 people in South Africa have been infected with the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller reports from Johannesburg.