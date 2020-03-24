Coronavirus: clarity in an uncertain world | UK News

Dear readers, viewers and listeners,

These are unprecedented times.

The arrival of the coronavirus is having a profound effect on all of our lives; from how we care about those we love the most, to how we work and how we spend time with our friends.

Understanding what is happening, and why, has never been more important.

Thank you for letting Sky News keep you well informed on the facts during these disturbing times, as we all discover what the virus means to us, our communities and our friends and families, in the UK and abroad.

We recognize the vital role we have to play during this crisis, ensuring that you can read, watch and listen to accurate and seamless journalism and clear analysis across all of our digital, television and audio platforms.

With fewer people here in the newsroom, we are operating to accommodate changes in our working lives.

Remember that we are an international news organization that is free.

We broadcast to all households in the UK

Our application and website can be accessed without subscription

Our podcasts can be broadcast and listened to whenever you want

We are also independent. We have no agenda at all, and we will always ensure that those in power are held accountable and questioned on their behalf.

Sky News has recorded the spread of the coronavirus outbreak since our memorable testimony from the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei province in January.

Our journalists have reported from around the world and from the UK, putting people at the center of our narrative.















We have revealed what is happening at the epicenter of the European outbreak in Italy. It is a sobering watch.

In the coming weeks and months, we promise to work tirelessly to bring you clarity in this uncertain world.

Live news as it happens

Every day we will provide you live coverage of the Prime Minister's press conference together with the Medical Director and the Scientific Director. We will cover daily updates from the World Health Organization and the President of the United States, along with other key leaders and decision makers.

















What it means to you

We not only report the news, we also analyze it. Our specialized teams of editors will give you the context behind the headlines so you can understand why and what it means to you and your family.

Scientific facts

Understanding the science behind the virus and how it could be treated will be crucial in the coming weeks. You can trust our scientific and technological reports to guide you.

















The economic cost

These are deeply disturbing times for many people whose jobs, savings, and investments are at risk. Our business journalists will deliver unmatched news and context about what it means globally and locally.

















Our leaders and decision makers

Sky News has a history of interviews with leading news creators. Every day we will question your decisions, acting as a voice for you.

A global pandemic

This is a global pandemic, and our teams of correspondents around the world will continue to provide eyewitness reports on how it is affecting people in different countries.

















Facts and figures

We have a team of data journalists who analyze the facts and figures so that you can have a clear understanding of the spread of the virus.

Putting people first

But above all, we are putting people at the center of everything we do. We will listen to how communities and families in Britain are coping, how health workers operate and we will focus on the key workers in our society.

















Your questions … answered

We know you have questions and demand authoritative and accurate answers. Every day we will listen to you and use our experts to give you the clarity you need.

Hope and optimism

Finally, we promise to remain optimistic. We will tell stories of hope and effort in Britain and the rest of the world.

We're in this together.

Beware,

John.