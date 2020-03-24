Home Local News Coronavirus chased the Mines alum from Italy to Denver, and is seeing...

Coronavirus chased the Mines alum from Italy to Denver, and is seeing history repeat itself

Matilda Coleman
Instead of killing dragons, Emily Garnier began to catch them. Loaded with a week of orders to stay home, she bought a ukulele and was taught to strum "Billie Eilish's,quot; Party Favor ". Then Garnier and his roommate decided to watch HBO's "Game of Thrones,quot; from Season 1 onwards.

"None of us have ever seen it before," the former D’Evelyn High School and Mines soccer student said of the fantasy phenomenon. "And then we had two friends from England who were trapped in Florence who hadn't seen him, so we saw him at the same time as them."

"Just don't let yourself be isolated. Even though you have to stay home, you can still get through technology. You don't have to be alone, even if you have to physically separate."

Garnier saw this coming. All of it. Three weeks ago, she was locked in her apartment in the small town of Empoli, Italy, caught in the middle of a housewife edict across the country.

On March 12, after a week of isolation, she returned to her parents' home in Littleton. Just to see the same coronavirus concerns and cases, start sweeping across the Front Range.

Once Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered locals to close the store Monday, he felt like deja vu all over again.

"It is strange," said Garnier, defender of the professional women's club Empoli FC. "A lot of what is happening in the United States is what I was seeing (there). It's kind of weird.

"It's like I'm doing it twice. It's a bit unfortunate, but I guess it's a little less shocking the second time."

On the upside, Garnier says he has shown no symptoms of the virus. Neither did any of his teammates, now scattered around the world. She has been quarantined at her parents' home since her return, just to keep herself safe.

On the downside, buckle up. Because this is what is likely to come, based on what he experienced a few weeks ago in central Italy:

• Supermarkets and department stores that allow customers, but only a few at a time, and one by one, for example, in smaller stores.

