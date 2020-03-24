%MINIFYHTML2d9f7dc3ed4e529983cd1f9f0b1ec03811% %MINIFYHTML2d9f7dc3ed4e529983cd1f9f0b1ec03812%

Instead of killing dragons, Emily Garnier began to catch them. Loaded with a week of orders to stay home, she bought a ukulele and was taught to strum "Billie Eilish's,quot; Party Favor ". Then Garnier and his roommate decided to watch HBO's "Game of Thrones,quot; from Season 1 onwards.

"None of us have ever seen it before," the former D’Evelyn High School and Mines soccer student said of the fantasy phenomenon. "And then we had two friends from England who were trapped in Florence who hadn't seen him, so we saw him at the same time as them."

"Just don't let yourself be isolated. Even though you have to stay home, you can still get through technology. You don't have to be alone, even if you have to physically separate."

Garnier saw this coming. All of it. Three weeks ago, she was locked in her apartment in the small town of Empoli, Italy, caught in the middle of a housewife edict across the country.

On March 12, after a week of isolation, she returned to her parents' home in Littleton. Just to see the same coronavirus concerns and cases, start sweeping across the Front Range.

Once Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered locals to close the store Monday, he felt like deja vu all over again.

"It is strange," said Garnier, defender of the professional women's club Empoli FC. "A lot of what is happening in the United States is what I was seeing (there). It's kind of weird.

"It's like I'm doing it twice. It's a bit unfortunate, but I guess it's a little less shocking the second time."

On the upside, Garnier says he has shown no symptoms of the virus. Neither did any of his teammates, now scattered around the world. She has been quarantined at her parents' home since her return, just to keep herself safe.

On the downside, buckle up. Because this is what is likely to come, based on what he experienced a few weeks ago in central Italy:

• Supermarkets and department stores that allow customers, but only a few at a time, and one by one, for example, in smaller stores.

• And if you have to be away from home, you may need to bring documentation justifying a clear passage.

"I also had to have information (about you) about where you live," Garnier said. "So if you're in Empoli and they find you in Florence, (the police) would be like,‘ What are you doing here? Go home. Come in. Don't spread this. "

Since January 2019, Garnier has defended Empoli FC, based in Empoli, a city of approximately 48,000 approximately 30 minutes west of Florence and 45 minutes east of Pisa. The women's team plays in Serie A, the highest professional level in Italian football, an associated club for men in Serie B.

If you think trying to get correct information about COVID-19 is complicated here, try to be in a place where the basic rules are conveyed in a completely different language. Once the lockdown started there, Empoli FC sent Garnier and his fellow "self-declaration,quot; forms to complete and take with them in case the authorities questioned where they were going and why.

"They were in total confinement and I thought:" What does this mean? "I don't know if anyone knew what was really going on," he said. "Italy is much smaller than the United States. I don't know, it's difficult to compare it to Colorado."

"It is very similar to what Italy was (at the beginning of the month). We have not come close to where Italy was when I left. But we are quite close."

And getting closer. Despite a national blockade scheduled for April 3, Italy had reported 63,927 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,077 deaths from the disease as of Monday.

"I have heard some of the horror stories," Garnier said. "You're in the hospital and people can't come in and see you. And they're overcrowded. It really breaks my heart to hear those things.

"That's why you want to do your part. I didn't want to make anyone sick to cause horror stories to other people. We need to be responsible. Especially my generation. I've seen some pretty irresponsible things."

Looking at you, Sarasota.

Garnier wanted to stay in Empoli, to get ahead. But on the one hand, it was clear pretty quickly that the rest of the season would be suspended indefinitely. On the other hand, there are only eight GOT stations to prevent bouncing off hanging walls.

"They kept losing more things," Garnier said of Italy. “The rules were getting stricter, and you had to have a form to get out. … I definitely feel more emotionally at home too. A feeling of security.

A feeling of familiarity.



Seat belt.

"I don't think we should panic," said Garnier. "I think we will be fine.

“I guess the terrifying part of all this is not really knowing when it will happen or when it will end. Simply, in general, in my life, I try to stay optimistic about things. That's what I'm going to do with this too. Take each day as it comes and deal with the constraints and hope for (the best). I think as much as it sucks, people understand that this is the best they can do right now. "