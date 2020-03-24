Inside NBA analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Barkley said in a March 12 issue of Inside that she felt unwell and that she had had a coronavirus test. He was sitting in a 48-hour quarantine advised by his doctors after seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms.

In a statement issued by Turner Sports on behalf of Barkley on Monday 1993, NBA MVP Barkley said: "I received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative. I would like to thank everyone for communicating and expressing their concern and support.

"Everyone be safe and take the necessary steps to help ensure your well-being."

Barkley shared with viewers on March 12 that he was awaiting the results of tests for the virus that leads to COVID-19.

"I didn't feel very good," said Barkley then. "I'm kind of in limbo right now. I really hope it was just a mistake."

