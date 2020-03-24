Coronavirus booth fever leads many to vent frustrations on social media – Up News Info Detroit

Booth Fever: I heard Dancing in the Dark on repeat. All day. ALL DAY. #cantstartafirewithoutaspark #stay at home – Katherine Horrocks (@kathorrocks) March 24, 2020

– With millions of Americans locked up for a few weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, it is inevitable that some of us will start to go crazy.

Health experts have counseled Americans to practice social distancing to stop the community's spread of the virus.

States like New York, California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington have closed bars and restaurants. And health experts say the blocks may need to continue, prepare, for several more weeks.

With so many of us working from home and students learning through virtual classrooms, it may seem like the walls are closing.

I could be losing my mind, I just started singing, where are you? Christmas, and I almost cry, now I'm going to make bread – Michelle Platti 🎄🌈 (@michelleplatti) March 24, 2020

But social media users seem to find it therapeutic to share jokes and memes about their physical confinement in the virtual world.

I need a hard drink after all this Corona virus is over. I'm losing my mind about being trapped inside. pic.twitter.com/GGaVkarnud – Jenna Vaughan 🦦 (@ jennaelise13) March 24, 2020

#QuarantineLife It has been a trending topic on Twitter for the past few weeks in the US. USA

These are some of the tweets that caught our attention and / or tickled our funny bone:

Your grandparents were called to war. They are calling you to sit on your sofa. You can do it. #QuarantineLife – Sara Jefry (@SaraJefry) March 15, 2020

#QuarantineLife

A couple of weeks of isolation with the family. What can go wrong? pic.twitter.com/toy23L2nDe – Hello ALI (@ dorru12) March 16, 2020

Trying to do my part and stay home, but now I know how Ariel felt. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/cODbfxN6vg – Bryan Namba (@bryantnamba) March 16, 2020

I can't say if I should catch Netflix, take a shower, reorganize, finish that job that I intended to do, eat 10,000 calories, learn a third language, send #coronavirus items for everyone I know, call my mom again or go out. Well i will do them all #QuarantineLife – Paul Costabile (@PaulCostabile) March 15, 2020

https://twitter.com/RealAdamStout/status/1239649757343002626