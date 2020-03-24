Coronavirus: Ashley Young offers tips to avoid disease | Football news





Ashley Young left Manchester United to join Inter Milan in January

Former Manchester United captain and Ashley Young, based in Italy, offered his advice to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old former England international now plays for Inter Milan in the heart of Europe's hardest hit region.

With Italy currently suffering from the consequences of the pandemic, Young outlined a series of measures that we must follow in the UK.

It opened with: "Hello everyone, I just wanted to share my thoughts since I am currently living in Italy, the epicenter of the virus."

Soccer in Italy has been suspended until at least April 3 and the country is closed.

Realistically, a supermarket is now your main risk in spreading this virus and even catching it. Talking to family and friends at home, it seems like going shopping for food is crazy. Remember, blocking means blocking! – Ashley Young (@ youngy18) March 24, 2020

Young went on to detail how supermarkets pose the greatest threat to contracting the virus and explained the safest methods of buying and paying for food.

He advised wearing masks or scarves and gloves and explained what to do if you need to get into an elevator: "stand on opposite sides and look up at the wall, don't breathe at that stranger."

The former Watford and Aston Villa player said, "This may sound harsh, but treat everyone who is not in your home like they have the virus, you just don't know it!"

Young, who left United after eight and a half years in January, added: "The most important thing, stay safe! This is what we are doing here, it is not an overreaction, it is staying safe.

"And remember that others should look at you this way, too. It's not horrible, it's a way to keep your distance to finally help save lives."