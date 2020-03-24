Coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, Olympics: Your Tuesday Briefing

Because the coronavirus claims thousands of lives, some in the United States. USA They want to rush possible cures to the market, avoiding legal checks and balances if necessary.

But those rules are there for a reason. Case in point: About 10,000 babies in Germany, Britain, Australia, and elsewhere were born with serious defects in the 1950s and 1960s after their mothers took thalidomide, a sedative that had been approved by German regulators without testing on women pregnant.

The drug was never approved in the US. And the crisis led to laws requiring rigorous clinical trials for the proposed drugs. Our science desk has The story of the American survivors of thalidomide. Above, photos of one of them, Carolyn Sampson.

Reduction of Afghan aid: The State Department said it would cut $ 1 billion to Afghanistan this year, and potentially another $ 1 billion in 2021, after rival Afghan leaders failed to support a unified government. It is a condition that US diplomats consider crucial for peace talks.

A decade of Obamacare: With the coronavirus, a new Supreme Court case, and a dazzling election debate, the Affordable Care Act faces severe challenges. On the tenth anniversary of the law, we look at how it delivered on its promise.