Coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, Olympics: Your Tuesday Briefing

Good Morning.
We are covering the congressional talks on a massive economic stabilization package to address the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak and take a state-by-state look measures to stay home. We also examine the legacy of thalidomide and its role in modern US drug safety laws. USA
Senate nears deal on virus relief package
Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, He said he hoped to have an agreement this morning with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on an economic package of nearly $ 2 trillion to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Democrats blocked action on the plan on Monday, demanding stronger protections for workers and restrictions for rescued companies.
Are here The latest updates and maps of the pandemic. We have also compiled a daily tracker that shows virus trajectories by country and state.
In other developments:
President Trump suggested that the shutdown would not be prolonged to stop the spread of the virus. "If it were for the doctors, they would say we close the whole world," said the president. Relaxing the restrictions could significantly increase the death toll from the virus, public health officials warn.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a frequent presence at White House briefings, where he has repeatedly contradicted Trump's claims. Dr. Fauci did not attend the briefing on Monday.
The Federal Reserve is essentially committed to doing whatever it takes to prevent the economy from collapsing, primarily through debt purchases. Here's a look at central bank stocks and the latest market news.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson aligned Britain with blockades across Europe, shutting down all non-essential stores and requiring people to stay in their homes except for trips for food or medicine. (Those people include the London-based team that provides this information; we are all doing well.)
Governor Gavin Newsom estimated that California would be missing about 17,000 hospital beds, although the state is trying to get more. The pace of testing there remains stubbornly slow.
The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. USA He joined the growing demands to postpone the Tokyo Olympics.
Officials in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, said today that public transportation would resume in 24 hours and that residents would be allowed to leave the city starting April 8, as infections appeared to be on the decline.
An Arizona man died and his wife was hospitalized after authorities said they self-medicated using a fish tank additive that has the same active ingredient as a malaria drug promoted by the president.
Staying home in the US USA
At least 158 million people across the country are urged not to go out in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
These instructions generally allow exceptions, but are still so fundamentally life-altering that some governors have hesitated to order them. Here it is a state by state look.
Another angle: Many Asian Americans say they have experienced increasing racism in the form of verbal and physical attacks. President Trump, who has repeatedly used the phrase "Chinese virus," said Monday that they should not be blamed for the pandemic.
How South Korea flattened the curve
The country has shown that it is possible to contain the coronavirus without draconian movement restrictions in China or economically damaging blockades in the United States and Europe.
Instead, officials focused on rapid and widespread testing, including those that had contact with confirmed patients. We looked some lessons from South Korea, though experts aren't sure if they can work elsewhere.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode includes an interview with our reporter Donald McNeil, about what it would take to stop the outbreak in the US. USA
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
Why drugs need clinical trials
Because the coronavirus claims thousands of lives, some in the United States. USA They want to rush possible cures to the market, avoiding legal checks and balances if necessary.
But those rules are there for a reason. Case in point: About 10,000 babies in Germany, Britain, Australia, and elsewhere were born with serious defects in the 1950s and 1960s after their mothers took thalidomide, a sedative that had been approved by German regulators without testing on women pregnant.
The drug was never approved in the US. And the crisis led to laws requiring rigorous clinical trials for the proposed drugs. Our science desk has The story of the American survivors of thalidomide. Above, photos of one of them, Carolyn Sampson.
This is what is happening the most.
Reduction of Afghan aid: The State Department said it would cut $ 1 billion to Afghanistan this year, and potentially another $ 1 billion in 2021, after rival Afghan leaders failed to support a unified government. It is a condition that US diplomats consider crucial for peace talks.
A decade of Obamacare: With the coronavirus, a new Supreme Court case, and a dazzling election debate, the Affordable Care Act faces severe challenges. On the tenth anniversary of the law, we look at how it delivered on its promise.
Snapshot: Above, members of the Niqab Squad, in Depok, Indonesia. An increasing number of Muslim women are promoting the niqab headscarf as A way to get closer to heaven and avoid sexual harassment. The movement is a response to those who fear that conservative Islamic dress is a step towards extremism and marginalization of women.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Legend has it that The St. Louis sticky butter cake originated by accident in the 1930s, when a baker mixed the proportions into a coffee cake. Speaking of altering recipes, our Food editor Sam Sifton says it's a good time to make them yours. They are "sheet music only," he writes. "You can play them of all kinds."
Watch: An often chilling poll about misinformation in America, the HBO documentary "After Truth "claims the definition of,quot; fake news ".
Read: Sports radio announcer Matt Jones drove through Kentucky to understand why Mitch McConnell polls so poorly still serving his sixth term in the Senate. "Mitch, please!" it's an account of that road trip.
Smarter life: The heart of exhaustion is emotional exhaustion. But by decreasing demands and taking some other steps, we can overcome it.
And now for the backstory on …
Seattle outbreak
Mike Baker, our Seattle correspondent, has covered an outbreak at a nursing home and dozens of deaths at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Times Insider spoke to him about how it has been.
What is an average day like for you right now?
I woke up between 6 and 6:30 and got up to date on what's happening on the East Coast and in other parts of the world. I have spent a lot of time in the morning contacting various state, local and federal officials.
We are entering this phase where most containment strategies are in place and we are waiting for what affects the healthcare system.
How do you cover that?
Last week, I had the opportunity to enter the hospital system where the majority of patient cases die from the coronavirus in the country, and the staff members were willing to speak with me.
How does it feel to be in that hospital?
It's really hard to overstate how heartbreaking it is to follow these families.
On the other hand, you only have Amazing stories about the doctors and nurses on the front line. Many of them were exposed and quarantined, and then brought back because there was a shortage of personnel. They are now reusing equipment to the point where face shields have to be cleaned with bleach wipes and their shields are fogged up.
