Home Entertainment "Contagion" Medical Consultant, World Class Virologist Has Coronavirus – Deadline

"Contagion" Medical Consultant, World Class Virologist Has Coronavirus – Deadline

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>"Contagion" Medical Consultant, World Class Virologist Has Coronavirus - Deadline
%MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7211% %MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7212%

Dr. Ian Lipkin, a frequent television guest and medical consultant on the pandemic thriller. Contagion, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lipkin directs the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University. He revealed his condition today while appearing on Fox Business from his home.

%MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7213%%MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7214%

"If he can hit me, he can hit anyone," Lipkin said. He described his condition as "miserable".

%MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7215% %MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7216%

Lipkin said where he got the virus is not important.

"This virus can be found throughout the United States," he said. "You can get it anywhere."

Lipkin said research is underway at prominent medical schools such as Columbia and Johns Hopkins, in some cases using blood from recovered patients. "But we will be able to use the lessons learned to develop other types of pharmacological treatments based on what we have found," he said.

%MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7217%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©