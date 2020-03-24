"Contagion" Medical Consultant, World Class Virologist Has Coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7211% %MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7212%

Dr. Ian Lipkin, a frequent television guest and medical consultant on the pandemic thriller. Contagion, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lipkin directs the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University. He revealed his condition today while appearing on Fox Business from his home.

%MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7213% %MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7214%

"If he can hit me, he can hit anyone," Lipkin said. He described his condition as "miserable".

%MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7215% %MINIFYHTML0fa64a221aa8c78eb07d4912955e3f7216%

Lipkin said where he got the virus is not important.

"This virus can be found throughout the United States," he said. "You can get it anywhere."

Lipkin said research is underway at prominent medical schools such as Columbia and Johns Hopkins, in some cases using blood from recovered patients. "But we will be able to use the lessons learned to develop other types of pharmacological treatments based on what we have found," he said.