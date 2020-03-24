Colorado records tenth coronavirus-related death, and first in Teller County

Teller County health officials announced Tuesday that the new coronavirus played a role in the death of one resident, the tenth death in Colorado related to highly infectious respiratory disease.

Officials did not provide details on the age or sex or underlying health conditions the person may have had.

A second Teller County resident tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials sent notifications to anyone that person has been contacted, the local agency said in a press release.

Of the previous nine deaths, four come from neighboring El Paso County. Officials there have raised the alarm about a bridge tournament earlier this month that has been linked to at least two of those deaths.

Colorado has 720 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, including 72 people hospitalized. State health officials have said necessary hospital resources are scarce, hoping that the federal government will provide more in the near future.

As the virus continues to spread, cities like Denver and Boulder are closing nonessential businesses and ordering people to stay home.

