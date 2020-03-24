Colorado motel residents get closer to homeless people

%MINIFYHTML04648c1070abbd36bde8bf2cdb77b02a11% %MINIFYHTML04648c1070abbd36bde8bf2cdb77b02a12%

Despite recent calls from public officials across Colorado for owners and managers to stop evictions as the coronavirus spreads across the country, some tenants are still lagging behind.

From his fourth-floor room, David Davison watched on Friday as staff from the Aurora View Inn Summit, 11800 E Colfax Ave., headed for his room. He knew they would kick him out and he feared for his family.

"We said‘ (expletive), we are going to be ripped off, "and you take what you can because that's all you can take."

For a few days, Davison, his partner, his two children, his partner's sister and father stayed with another resident, Troye Travis, in a single room at the inn. But on Monday night they also kicked the family out of there, Davison said.

"We are now homeless, walking the streets with two children," he said.

Travis said he also hopes to be expelled soon.

The Summit View is not a typical motel. Many residents remain there for months or years, often on the verge of homelessness.

In essence, they live on short-term leases. And while eviction and foreclosure cuts during pandemic coverage mortgages and long-term apartment leases, there is no such help for people living in motels.

Davison and Travis said they worked as day laborers, delivering a daily rate to the inn as best they could. But as the new coronavirus spread throughout the city, his job opportunities declined.

On March 20, Governor Jared Polis ordered state agencies to work with landlords and homeowners to prevent evictions, if possible. But short-term rents don't seem to fit that directive.

"There is a kind of gray area," said Officer Matthew Longshore of the Aurora Police Department. "It is a civil matter. You did not pay money for a product or service provided."

Aurora police arrived at the inn twice over the weekend, called by residents who were evicted, Longshore said. Officers maintain peace in those situations but do not enforce evictions.

A Summit View representative declined to comment, and another representative did not respond to a message seeking comment.

It is the wrong time for such evictions, said Cathy Alderman, vice president of communications and public policy for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

"They are better there than on the street and forced to use the shelter system, which is already overloaded," said Alderman. "I just don't know where people will go or what they will do. There are not many options right now."

The city's homeless population and people living on the border are particularly vulnerable to the rapidly spreading virus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, according to experts. Many have underlying health problems that could exacerbate the sometimes fatal symptoms of the disease, and most have little or no access to medical care.

Rooms are already limited and in high demand. And the evictions are a move in the wrong direction, Alderman said.

He recognized that hotels and motels should also cover their overhead costs, so perhaps state or municipal officials might consider lending a hand.

Travis said he has stayed at Summit View for years and does not know where he will go if he is expelled.

"Without a job I have nowhere to stay," said Travis. "I'm going to end up on the street. Now I'm subject to contracting the coronavirus because I'm going to be on the street."

Even if multiple people are packed in a single hotel room, there is still less exposure than in a shelter, where many people come and go.

Davison expressed similar concerns. Without a way to work, he mentioned resorting to unspecific illegal activities to earn money.

You need to earn enough money to go back to your room and collect your family's belongings. Worrying about the virus is not a priority; rather, it is more important to keep your family protected.

