Colorado man dies during Forrest Fenn's treasure hunt at Dinosaur National Monument

%MINIFYHTML86af150e5605b82731e3a4d6d96e6b4c11% %MINIFYHTML86af150e5605b82731e3a4d6d96e6b4c12%

Two men from Colorado went to the desert in search of treasures, and only one returned alive.

%MINIFYHTML86af150e5605b82731e3a4d6d96e6b4c13% %MINIFYHTML86af150e5605b82731e3a4d6d96e6b4c14%

The couple left the Denver area on March 17 to visit the Dinosaur National Monument along the Utah-Colorado border to search for the Forrest Fenn treasure, a reward rumored to be worth around $ 2 million. dollars an eccentric New Mexico antiques dealer said he hid somewhere in the Rocky Mountains

%MINIFYHTML86af150e5605b82731e3a4d6d96e6b4c15% %MINIFYHTML86af150e5605b82731e3a4d6d96e6b4c16%

Thousands have searched for the treasure since Fenn announced the search in 2010 when he offered clues to the treasure's location in a self-published memory called "The Thrill of the Chase." Fenn, 89, said he hoped the hunt would push more people outside to enjoy the desert.

But over the years, some have died during their missions, including at least four men from Colorado.

"What happened was tragic," Fenn said in an email Tuesday to Up News Info. "My heart and my prayers go out to family and friends."

Authorities have yet to name the two men who left Denver last week: a 58-year-old man from Deer Trail and a 65-year-old man from Thornton.

The couple rented snowmobiles when they reached the Dinosaur National Monument and roared into the desert on Wednesday. They had a copy of Fenn's book in their vehicle. They brought in some candy bars and a couple of bottles of water as they traversed remote terrain near the park's northwest boundary.

At some point, there wasn't enough snow on the ground to ride, and the couple ditched their snowmobiles, pressing forward on foot.

"They weren't dressed appropriately for the conditions, even for a day trip, and they definitely weren't dressed if something happened and they couldn't get out of there," said Lt. Chip McIntyre of the Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday night, the person who rented the snowmobiles to the men called the sheriff's office to report that they had not returned. And on Thursday morning, a man's wife also reported that the couple had disappeared.

The search for the men began in earnest on Thursday, McIntyre said. And when the search began, authorities quickly realized that the same men had been rescued from the Wild Mountain area just two weeks earlier, on February 29. In that incident, the two were traveling on snowmobiles when they were both caught in the deep snow. They were able to call 911 and were rescued the same day, unharmed, Uintah County Sheriff Steve Labrum said Tuesday.

This time, authorities began the search in the same area where the men had previously been rescued by Uintah County Search and Rescue.

Rescue teams found the men's truck on Friday; Snowmobiles were discovered Saturday morning, about five miles from a highway, McIntyre estimated. The men were found on Saturday afternoon, about four days after their departure. They had come within a mile of their abandoned snowmobiles, like a bird flies, McIntyre said.

The 58-year-old man was dead when rescuers reached the couple. The 65-year-old man was treated in a hospital and then released.

"The survivor once said they had tried to get out of where they were going to call 911," said McIntyre. "They knew they were in a bad situation."

The cause of death of the 58-year-old man has not been released, and McIntyre declined to elaborate on what he believes happened, referring to the county coroner, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old man is at least the fourth person to die searching for Fenn's treasure. Randy Bilyeu, 54, of Broomfield, died while searching the Rio Grande in 2016; Paris Wallace, 52, pastor of Grand Junction, died during the hunt in New Mexico in 2017; and Eric Ashby, 31, of Colorado Springs, died during a rafting expedition in 2017.

Others, like some rafters who went downriver to search for the treasure, have been rescued, McIntyre said.

"What the treasure is after is, and I don't know the statistics about it, but that comes with the people who make the worst decisions," said Sonya Popelka, park ranger at the Dinosaur National Monument.

Fenn, who previously urged treasure hunters not to go outside during the winter or go to dangerous places, has come under fire after each death. In 2017, after Wallace's death, the New Mexico state police leader urged Fenn to end the treasure hunt, something Fenn has so far refused to do. He did not answer a question about whether he would consider suspending the search Tuesday.

Terry Kasberg, a Florida man who has dabbled in Fenn's treasure hunt for several years, said hunting can be "very addictive."

"Once you get involved, you can't quit," he said, adding that he has tremendous respect for Fenn.

"He's a good guy," said Kasberg. "But it is a little counterproductive for him a little. People die looking for your treasure.

The Associated Press contributed.