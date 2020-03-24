Collin County's new Coronavirus order allows more businesses to remain open than other area counties – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County's updated emergency declaration to prevent the spread of Covid-19 went into effect immediately Tuesday for the next seven days.

County residents are told to stay home unless they want fresh air, go to the doctor, and buy essential items.

But there is a big difference from Dallas County, which is that all companies, with one exception, are considered essential.

Standing alongside the mayors of the county towns, along with the elected state and county leaders, Collin County Judge Chris Hill said:

"Companies are essential. We need them to stay open. We need our economy to continue working for us. "

Judge Hill said businesses in the county, except those related to entertainment, may remain open as long as all

Governor Abbott's state restrictions and as long as they can ensure that employees and customers maintain the proper social distance of six feet apart.

Judge Hill said: "We have intentionally worked to strike a balance to ensure that where we can remain open and do so safely, we will. And where we cannot, we will not."

At Floor Touch in McKinney, a family business, they not only sell flooring and tile, but also provide what is considered essential: plumbing and electrical services.

The showroom is open in Collin County, but not in Dallas County.

Plumbers and electricians can work in Dallas County because they are considered essential.

Marco Soto, store manager along the Central Expressway in McKinney, said: "We are in favor. And we will follow everything from point A to point Z."

There are also health guidelines that all Collin County residents must adhere to:

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should stay home for at least 14 days until their symptoms begin, until they are fever-free for at least 72 hours without taking fever-reducing medications, and until their symptoms improve.

Additionally, anyone else in the same household with a Covid-19 positive patient should also stay home until everyone has been cleared by a medical professional.

Anyone who is high risk for Covid-19 should also stay home.

Judge Hill said Collin County residents who work in other counties must comply with the rules in those locations.

At the press conference, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said 17 county mayors worked hard to develop a consistent message.

"We all really think we should find a solution as a county."

On Tuesday night, hours after the press conference, the mayor of Frisco issued an updated emergency statement.

The city is located in Collin and Denton counties.

On Tuesday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued an updated emergency statement describing a defined set of essential businesses.

Mayor Cheney's order follows the Denton County statement, so all residents, whether or not they live in Collin County, must comply with the Denton County order.

Just like residents in other counties have to follow Collin County rules when they are here.

