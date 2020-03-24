Clippers owner Steve Ballmer buys the forum in a $ 400 million cash deal – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLbc52d5d6c12f8ec141c886facba35d4811% %MINIFYHTMLbc52d5d6c12f8ec141c886facba35d4812%

– In an attempt to end an ongoing legal battle, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer reportedly bought The Forum in Inglewood as part of his plans to build his own arena in the same area.

Ballmer struck a deal Tuesday to buy the Madison Square Garden Co. Forum for $ 400 million in cash.

"This is an unprecedented moment, but we believe in our collective future," Ballmer said. "We are committed to our investment in the city of Inglewood, which will be good for the community, the Clippers, and our fans."

The purchase, made through a new entity, CAPSS LLC, will resolve the "litigation surrounding plans for the new NBA arena."

As part of the agreement, all current employees of the MSG Forum will receive new job offers from the new owner.

"The Forum will continue to operate as a music venue, while plans for the construction of the NBA arena, the team headquarters and the transformative project of the Clippers community, privately funded and focused on fans, move forward. "A Clippers spokesman said in a statement. The Forum and the new Clippers arena under the same ownership are expected to allow for coordinated scheduling between the two venues, hoping to improve traffic congestion around basketball games and concerts. “We know that traffic is something that worries many Inglewood residents. While we have done our best to provide an unprecedented traffic management plan for the new basketball stadium, this acquisition offers a much greater ability to coordinate and avoid scheduling events at the same time at both venues, "said Chris Meany. , director of Wilson Meany, the developer overseeing the new basketball stadium project. The new Clippers arena is expected to create approximately 7,500 construction jobs and 1,500 permanent jobs once the complex is open. The Clippers have also proposed a $ 100 million community benefit package.

In July 2017, MSG, also the owner of the New York Knicks, sued the city of Inglewood for giving Ballmer the go-ahead to build its own arena a mile and a half south of the Forum.

The Forum, which was renovated in 2013, is a popular venue for concerts. MSG argued that Ballmer's new arena would compete directly with The Forum for those concerts.

In its lawsuit against the city, MSG claims that in April 2017, Inglewood Mayor James Butts tricked MSG into giving up his lease on a nearby parking lot by telling MSG that it would be used for a new technology park. business. Instead, in June of that year, the city announced that it had approved Ballmer's new $ 1.2 billion sand project.

The 18,000-seat arena would anchor a 22-acre sports and entertainment complex that would include a Clippers headquarters corporate building, team training facilities, sports medicine clinic, community courts, park spaces, educational facilities, restaurants, and shopping. .

Ballmer's NBA arena would be funded entirely privately, with no taxpayer dollars.

Neither the Clippers nor MSG would confirm Arnovitz's report.

Ballmer is looking to move the Clippers from their current home at the Staples Center when their lease expires in 2024. The Clippers have shared Staples with the Lakers and Kings since it opened in 1999.

The arena would be located at the southeast corner of Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, just across from SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers, which opens this summer. However, the stadium will not be part of SoFi Stadium's own Hollywood Park entertainment complex.