City Councilman on decision to quarantine patients at the fairgrounds – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Pomona city councilman says the state did not consult with local leaders about opening a coronavirus patient center at the Los Angeles County fairgrounds.

The Sheraton Fairplex Hotel in Pomona will go from registering guests to treating patients. The county has leased the hotel from March 23 to May 31.

Councilman Robert Torres of District 6 said he was not notified that the hotel's 244 rooms would become a quarantine center until shortly before Friday's announcement. Torres said he is not sure there are plans to ensure that the community remains safe.

"We want to help but we want to be included in the process," he said.

Torres said he was kept in the dark by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding daily operations at the Sheraton Fairplex, and that if he continues, he will file a complaint.

"Right now, more than ever, the government has to be honest with the people about what is happening."

The hotel's executive leadership offered some news on community safety as the property is being used for patients.

"The people who will be quarantined here should remain inside their rooms," said Pomona Fairplex CEO Miguel Santana. "They can't even get out of their rooms or walk down the hallways."

Santana also said that the county public health team has a plan to monitor who is entering and leaving the quarantine center, medically authorizing all patients before they can leave the property and making sure there are no traces of the virus in the hotel before it reopens to guests

"They developed a plan that will protect the community, not put it at risk."

According to Santana, the first wave of patients at the hotel will likely be the first to respond that they became infected on the job.