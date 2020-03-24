Chrissy Teigen just traded banana bread for lettuce with Chris Klemens

At a time when people hoard toilet paper and potatoes, Chrissy Teigen it is proving that there is still something good in the world.
On Monday, the television personality turned to her millions of Twitter followers with an offer that was too good to decline. "I will make a banana loaf for anyone who has romaine lettuce. The exchange will be made 6 feet away and we will place the products on the floor. It is not a funny matter," he said. proposed.
While hundreds of people offered, Chrissy was only able to choose one person, as she had enough ingredients for a single loaf of her delicious banana bread. Finally, she chose to accept the lettuce from YouTuber. Chris Klemens, who was one of the only people in the area to own Trader Joe's Roman hearts, a package that includes not just one but three heads of lettuce.
He proved he was good at his word by sharing a grim selfie of himself posing with the lettuce, plus a video that includes the time of day.
From there, the two made arrangements on how they will trade, considering the current coronavirus pandemic. Chrissy also quickly switched her offering on half a loaf of bread and two slices of pie, largely due to her husband's needs. John Legend. She begged: "Holy shit @ChrisKlemens, I only have enough for a banana bread and John is not happy that I change it. Would you accept half a banana bread? Please … my family. Have mercy on us."
Chris replied shortly after, "Am I … fighting John Legend over banana bread? Lmfao yes, that's fine."
The next day, the two stars prepared for the highly anticipated reunion. "I woke up today and said 'okay Chris, let's get this bread'," the owner of the Middle Kid tweeted, with a play on words.
Meanwhile, Chrissy spent much of Tuesday baking the famous banana bread and other baked goods, though she was shocked to learn that Chris and his roommate Andrew Lowe They are vegans. She revealed that she was asking for vegan food, adding that she was "kissing like a bandit."
Then, finally, it was time for Chrissy and Chris to exchange goods. The deal took place in a church parking lot in Studio City. Chrissy brought her children's toy car and Chris brought a tape measure to make sure they followed the CDC's recommendation to stay six feet away. Andrew, the friend of John and Chris, witnessed the change to ensure it was a fair exchange.
At the end of the day, Chris scored with half a loaf of banana bread, two pieces of pie, and a bottle of wine. Chrissy has her three heads of what Chris calls "three of the most mediocre romaine lettuces,quot;.
One thing that all parties did not expect to return home to: a new friendship. the Cravings The cookbook writer tweeted, "It was very hard not to hug them both."
