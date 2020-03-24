Chrissy Teigen just traded banana bread for lettuce with Chris Klemens

At a time when people hoard toilet paper and potatoes, Chrissy Teigen it is proving that there is still something good in the world.

On Monday, the television personality turned to her millions of Twitter followers with an offer that was too good to decline. "I will make a banana loaf for anyone who has romaine lettuce. The exchange will be made 6 feet away and we will place the products on the floor. It is not a funny matter," he said. proposed.

While hundreds of people offered, Chrissy was only able to choose one person, as she had enough ingredients for a single loaf of her delicious banana bread. Finally, she chose to accept the lettuce from YouTuber. Chris Klemens, who was one of the only people in the area to own Trader Joe's Roman hearts, a package that includes not just one but three heads of lettuce.

He proved he was good at his word by sharing a grim selfie of himself posing with the lettuce, plus a video that includes the time of day.