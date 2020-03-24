Chris Jericho speaks Chris Benoit, & # 39; The dark side of the ring & # 39; and AEW status

%MINIFYHTML41f69d4f4ed8f1c0583a0ad727a6e4ba11% %MINIFYHTML41f69d4f4ed8f1c0583a0ad727a6e4ba12%

The first season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring docuseries provided an in-depth look at some of the most provocative stories and people in the professional fight, ranging from the infamous Montreal Screwjob, to a deep dive into the Von Erich family, to the life and controversial death of Bruiser Brody.

"Dark Side of the Ring,quot; returns for a second season on Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET on VICE TV with a two-hour episode covering Chris Benoit's life and career, including the shocking death of Chris Benoit.

While Benoit was considered one of the best technicians in the ring, he is best remembered for what he did in the last days of his life when, in 2007, he murdered his wife Nancy along with their 7-year-old son. son Daniel before taking his own life.

"Dark Side of the Ring,quot; takes a close look at the events leading up to that tragic weekend and talks to people close to Benoit and his family, including Chavo Guerrero and Dean Malenko. It also includes interviews with Benoit's son David, along with Nancy's sister Sandra Toffoloni, painfully detailing her relationships with the man and the horrible event.

Chris Jericho, another close friend of Benoit, is heavily included in the docuseries. The former WWE and AEW champion is interviewed for the episode, but he also serves as narrator for each episode in season 2 of "Dark Side of the Ring."

Sporting News recently spoke to Jericho about being part of the docuseries, what to expect next season, and his relationship with Chris Benoit.

SPORT NEWS: When it comes to this season of "Dark Side of the Ring," some of the episodes are about people he was with, including Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero, as well as Owen Hart. What was it like to revisit those relationships?

CHRIS JERICHO: I think I hardly knew Owen. I only met him once. He was more into it from a fan point of view and from a family lineage, you know, and he was always connected to the Hart family. But Owen himself, I only had one interaction with him, or, you know, one or two, whatever. Obviously, Chris and Eddie's shows were very different because those were two guys very, very close to me. The three types of premature deaths hit me in different ways. All three hit me very hard because all three were very integral and important to my career, only in different aspects.

SN: You had relationships with those guys in particular and with other people who sadly passed away too early in the wrestling business. How could you continue your career after those after some of those deaths? And was there ever a time when you thought about going out of business?

CJ: No, I never thought of going out of business for those reasons. I went through exhaustion in 2005 and didn't return until mid-2007. I think after the Chris tragedy and after Eddie had passed away. So I left both times. I think I finished SummerSlam 2005 and came back, I think, October, November 2007. In that period, both Eddie and Chris passed away. So when you see me tell these stories and talk about these things, I wasn't there during that period of time. And that's one of the reasons why it was even weirder for me because I still kept in touch with these guys. Not so much Eddie. Eddie and I weren't really phone boys. We spoke from time to time on the phone. I think the text messages had started at that point. But Chris and I talked, even if it did, once a month or once every two weeks, but that became less and less. And that's when I began to realize that I was entering, like, the hermit's area. You can see a bit of deterioration on this guy, but he wasn't there to see him face to face. I only saw it from afar, but I also realized that there was a difference.

SN: You are the narrator of all the different episodes of the season of "Dark Side of the Ring,quot;. As fans, we often hear about some of the most outrageous stories in wrestling and have a certain point of view. How does it feel from your point of view as someone who has been in business for over 25 years and how much of what this season covers was new to you?

CJ: Well that's what I love: the content of the show. I saw the first season, I heard about it, and you obviously knew about Montreal Screwjob. How much more can you hear about that? Two other shows there that I thought were good, but the one I really enjoyed was the one by Gino Hernandez because he was the guy I didn't hear about because I grew up in Canada, so there's no free internet. What I would hear about those kinds of guys is what I read in Pro Wrestling Illustrated or that sort of thing and I loved the fight, but if I could watch World Class, I would have, but we didn't get it. There is no way to see it. Then you would read these magazines and hear about Gino Hernández. Then he dies and as you grow in the business, you hear that it was really good and that it was, you know, this and that.

So, I learned a lot about his story through Dark Side of the Ring and even the Von Erich show, you know, we all know the story, but you really don't know it from the perspective of the people involved. So, that was also interesting, experiencing that. So when season 2 went beyond the Benoit show, and I was asked to narrate it, I really thought it would be great to do it because A), I enjoyed the first season and B) was excited to see what topics are we going to talk about for East. I didn't know. They just sent me the episodes every few weeks and they said, "Here's an episode from Dino Bravo and here's an episode from & # 39; Brawl for All & # 39; and here's an episode from New Jack." I'm like, wow, these things are very interesting. I am not a crazy trivial, but I am a business historian. So I like learning about these things from the perspective of the people involved because, as I know, sometimes what is told and what is reported is not necessarily the true true story, so it was great to see it first hand. point of view.

SN: Were there any stories covered this year that were almost too wild to be true?

CJ: The New Jack story blew my mind because I knew him a little about ECW. Just the things he did, you know, trying to murder boys in the ring, stabbing them during games and literally without giving an S-. I thought, oh my gosh, I can't believe this guy is not in jail or was not killed for the things he did. So, that was pretty heavy. However, the one that I really enjoyed, that I didn't think would, was "Brawl for All,quot; because I remember "Brawl for All,quot;, but I wasn't in WWE at the time. But just looking at the whole story behind it and how basically Bart Gunn's career ended in the United States, even though he won it, it was just a really interesting time capsule type of what the fight was like just 20 years ago, 23 years ago, and it was really interesting to see it.

SN: I know you started your part of the episode on Chris Benoit saying that some people are not going to like what you say. Considering your relationship with Chris, how can you compartmentalize your relationship and separate the person you knew from the person who did what he did at the end of his life?

CJ: I said during that interview that I had done a podcast a few years ago with Dave Meltzer just to talk about Chris Benoit's career. And the reason why I felt I needed a bit of closure on that side of things because I was very much in tune with Benoit's career and some of my best games came with him and basically faded from existence. So, I said at the end of the podcast, listen, if you're going to listen to this and say I'm glorifying a murderer, stop listening now because we're not doing it. We are not apologizing for what he did the last weekend of his life, but we are talking about this brilliant artist, one of the best of all time, and someone with whom I had a personal and professional relationship.

So if you don't like it don't listen but I need to talk about this as soccer historians might want to talk about O.J. Simpson and say, listen, this guy did terrible things off the field, but on the field, this is what he did and you can't excuse the fact that that guy was great. So that kind of is where that point of view comes from. I find "Dark Side of the Ring,quot;, we are talking about the brilliance of Chris and Eddie as artists, but the general tone is that we are preparing the back story for this horrible tragedy of what happened.

SN: I think he is quite similar to his son David, who also appears in the episode. She is dealing with the relationship she had with her father and having to deal with this horrible thing that happened. There was something positive about this that you were essential to help reconnect Sandra, the sister of David and Nancy. How and when could you help bring them together?

CJ: I had Nancy on my podcast. I'm not sure how we connect. It was the first time he had spoken of what happened. And just like what I said earlier about Chris's podcast I did, I wanted to podcast with Sandra to talk more about Nancy's career, Nancy Sullivan, Nancy Benoit. Woman, Fallen Angel, because she was very, very good at what she did, she was in business in terms of being a valet and a manager, you know, all these different things she did. That was really forgotten. She became this victim and not this truly amazing artist with a Hall of Fame-worthy career that went horribly missing.

So when we had this podcast and I had a conversation, the first time we met, just she and I had a great conversation and in the end I told her that you talked to Dave. She says no, I don't have her number. I'm like, well, I have it if you want it and that's how I put them together. That was a few years ago. The first time they met face to face, I think all that happened was what you see on camera at the end of the second part of the episode.

SN: Let me finish this. Last week's AEW television episode was quite unique in that there was no audience. What is it like to be part of a show so unique and so different from what you are used to seeing?

CJ: Well, you just answered. It is very unique and different. But the way things are in the world right now, I think it's important that we continue to do our best to deliver the best shows we can to distract people from what's really going on. And is it strange? Absolutely. But I think it is the only option we have at the moment, to continue doing what we are doing, which is to give the best show we can.

SN: Maybe we have more Sammy singing.

CJ: I hope so. That is the best part.