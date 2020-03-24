Chris Hemsworth offers free full access to his Fitness app amidst the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLfb5df34af421e718b515c812a4583e3311% %MINIFYHTMLfb5df34af421e718b515c812a4583e3312%

With many people & # 39; trapped at home & # 39; Due to COVID-19, the & # 39; Thor & # 39; star urges those fraught with fear, anxiety and uncertainty to focus on 'movement, nutrition and mental fitness'.

Chris Hemsworth offers all the workouts of its Centr fitness app for free as gyms around the world close amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old Hollywood actor announced that members will have free access to his Centr health, fitness and wellness program for six weeks, which includes home training, healthy recipes with readily available ingredients, meditations, and sleep visualizations.

"There is a lot of fear, anxiety and uncertainty in the world right now. You are probably stuck at home, so I wanted to give everyone free access to my exercise app for the next six weeks," he said. "This application was designed to give people the opportunity to access the equipment that I have used over the years and that has had a profoundly positive impact on my life.

"At times like this, when there is a lot of uncertainty in your head, I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the three key pillars for living healthier and happier lives: movement, nutrition and mental fitness."

The "ThorThe actor added: "We have been incredibly inspired by the outpouring of support and positivity from the community during this challenging time.

"We hope that by making Centr available to everyone during this extended period, we can help more people stay strong, healthy, and find a sense of calm when we all need it most."

Centr offers members personalized regimens to help them achieve their fitness goals, with more than 1,000 unique workouts and more than 500 recipes. Members also have access to Centr's private Facebook group, which provides a support space for users to share their experiences and celebrate their fitness achievements.