Chloe Sevigny hopes parents expect them to stay 'calm' despite the couple's ban in the delivery room

WENN / Instar

Actress & # 39; Boys Don & # 39; t Cry & # 39; responds to New York Presbyterian hospitals' decision not to allow expectant fathers and other family members to be present when mothers give birth.

Up News Info –

Chloe Sevigny ensures everyone is together in this difficult time amid the coronavirus outbreak. After New York Presbyterian hospitals announced that they would ban partners and visitors from the delivery room, theBoys do not Cry"The actress sent her the hope that the future parents will remain" calm ".

The 45-year-old woman addressed the issue when she accessed her Instagram account on Monday, March 23. "#Pregnantincoronatime, I hope all families hoping to find some calm," she wrote in a caption for a series of photos that saw her. wearing a veil while cradling your baby. "Today's news in New York was very distressing for everyone. #Support #prayers."

Sevigny's post is a response to the new New York Presbyterian rule that would be active on March 23. "At this time, visitors, including delivery partners and obstetric patient support people, are not allowed," their statement said. "We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children."

Sevigny's reaction came months after it was first revealed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic in early January. At that time, the former "Big Love"The star went out with the director of the Karma Art Gallery to tour New York. They shared many PDAs when he patted her stomach. By the time she flaunted her blooming belly, she was said to be five months pregnant.

In mid-January, Sevigny posted a series of blurry photos flaunting his belly. Although he did not detail his pregnancy, he did label the father of his unborn child in the publication.