China's Hubei to reduce some travel restrictions after months of closure | China News

China's Hubei province, the original epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, will begin to relax many travel restrictions to and from the region after months of closure.

The Hubei Health Commission announced Tuesday that it would remove restrictions on outgoing travelers starting March 25, as long as they had a health authorization code.

The provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus was first detected late last year, will see the travel restrictions lifted on April 8. The city has been in a total blockade since January 23.

The announcement, which came as more countries around the world are introducing drastic measures to restrict movement, marked a significant moment in China's efforts to tackle COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

However, the easing of restrictions in Hubei comes with stringent conditions, said Katrina Yu of Al Jazeera, who reports from the capital Beijing.

Travelers will need a "Green Code," a type of barcode, on their mobile phones that indicates their health status and will also need to undergo a test to demonstrate that they do not contain coronaviruses.

Crucially, the measure only applies to migrant workers who will be able to board government-authorized buses and trains that will transport them to their workplaces in other provinces.

"It's not like you can get on a plane, a bus, or a train and leave the province, this is a point-to-point trip," Yu said.

"There are still many limitations as people are concerned here in China that there could be a second wave (of infections)," he added.

Increase in imported cases

In fact, the risk of infection abroad seems to be on the rise.

China had 78 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, a double increase since Sunday. Of the new cases, 74 were imported infections, compared to 39 imported cases the day before.

Beijing was the most affected, with a record of 31 new imported cases, followed by the southern province of Guangdong with 14 and the financial center of Shanghai with nine. The total number of imported cases was 427 as of Monday.

Only four new cases were local broadcasts. One was in Wuhan, who had not reported a new infection in five days.

In other parts of the country, authorities have continued to impose tighter controls and quarantines and have diverted international flights from Beijing to other Chinese cities, but that has not slowed the influx of Chinese citizens, many of whom are students returning home. of a virus. countries.

The Beijing city government tightened quarantine rules for people arriving from abroad, and said Tuesday that all who enter the city will be subject to centralized health and quarantine controls.

The southern city of Shenzhen said on Tuesday it will evaluate all arrivals and that Macao's Chinese territory will ban visitors from the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The number of local infections from foreign arrivals, the first of which was reported on Saturday at the Guangzhou South Travel Center, remains very small.

On Monday, Beijing saw its first case of a local person infected by an international traveler arriving in China. Shanghai reported a similar case, bringing the total number of such infections to three so far.

The rise in imported cases and the lifting of restrictions in some cities to allow people to return to work and kick-start China's battered economy has raised concerns about a second wave of infections.

A private poll on Tuesday suggested that a 10-11 percent contraction in first-quarter gross domestic product in the world's second-largest economy "is not unreasonable."

The epidemic has affected all sectors of the economy, from manufacturing to tourism, and policymakers have promised loans, aid and subsidies in an effort to persuade companies to open up.

In the impoverished Gansu province, government officials must spend at least 200 yuan ($ 28.25) a week to spur the recovery of the local catering industry.

The official China Daily warned in an editorial Tuesday that maintaining strict restrictions on popular movements "would now do more harm than good."