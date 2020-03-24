China's coronavirus blockade in Wuhan is finally coming to an end – BGR

The epicenter of the Wuhan coronavirus, China, is slowly lifting restrictions related to the pandemic and subsequent blockade.

Citizens of the Hubei region will be allowed to travel once again, although only if they have been declared healthy and have been given a QR code confirming their state of health.

Residents of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, can resume travel starting April 8, although it will still be a long time before the blockade measures are fully lifted.

Still, it won't be an immediate return to business as usual in Wuhan, and there are still some pretty stringent measures to ensure that only healthy people are traveling. That means checking that those who are away from home are healthy and making sure that those who are still sick remain at home or under medical supervision until they are well.

New cases of the new coronavirus have dropped dramatically across China in recent weeks. Containment measures appear to be working as intended, and localized cases are now few and far between. The vast majority of newly confirmed infected patients in China arrived in the country from other locations and were not infected within China.

Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, will slowly ease the closure measures to allow health to travel. People authorized as healthy will receive a special QR code so that the authorities can confirm their state of health. The color-based code will be green for those who are healthy, yellow if they are not confirmed to be infected but have had contact with those who are, and red if they are suspected of having the virus.

However, even when citizens start to move around the province, they will not be able to leave it, regardless of their state of health. Wuhan residents will have to wait at least until April 8 before they are allowed to leave the city and province, and even then it will only apply to people with a green QR health code.

China, where the disease first exploded on the scene, has dealt with tens of thousands of confirmed cases and several thousand deaths. The measures the country took to control the spread have been described as "draconian,quot;, including blocking travel and issuing strict orders for people to remain in their homes. Things are slowly getting better, but it will still be some time before life begins to look like it was before all of this started.

Image Source: Kin Cheung / AP / Shutterstock